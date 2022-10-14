What Is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.'s (NYSE:HY) Share Price Doing?

While Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Hyster-Yale Materials Handling?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 35%, trading at US$24.69 compared to my intrinsic value of $18.33. This means that the opportunity to buy Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 93% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in HY’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe HY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HY for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

