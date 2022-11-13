A Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) insider increased their holdings by 26% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.'s (NYSE:HY ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Mario Gabelli for US$72k worth of shares, at about US$33.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$31.14). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Mario Gabelli was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. We note that Mario Gabelli was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders own about US$118m worth of shares (which is 22% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

