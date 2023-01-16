Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 44% of the company

If you want to know who really controls Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 44% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 17% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Rankin Management, Inc is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.5% and 5.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Alfred Rankin, the CEO has 1.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.. Insiders own US$116m worth of shares in the US$522m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 5.9%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

