How Do Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.’s (NYSE:HY) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll look at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling:

0.051 = US$52m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$817m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an ROCE of 5.1%.

Does Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ROCE is meaningfully below the Machinery industry average of 11%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:HY Past Revenue and Net Income April 7th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has current liabilities of US$817m and total assets of US$1.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 44% of its total assets. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.