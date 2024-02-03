Hyundai Anti-Theft Technology event - Chesterfield Mall
Hyundai Anti-Theft Technology event - Chesterfield Mall
Hyundai Anti-Theft Technology event - Chesterfield Mall
Spy photos show that the Hyundai Santa Cruz will be getting a light refresh. It offers styling that's a bit more upright and like the updated Palisade.
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
Hyundai plans to show off some intriguing vehicle display tech and its vision for a hydrogen-powered energy ecosystem at CES 2024. Here's how to watch its press conference.
In its nationwide push to unionize foreign-owned U.S. auto plants, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said that more than 30% of workers at Hyundai Motor's Alabama plant had signed cards so far seeking to join the union.
Other celebs, like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Demi Moore, are also fans of this pore-minimizing gem.
This week saw the most promising ceasefire initiative since November as the Israel-Hamas war prepares to enter its fourth month. Here are other major headlines from the conflict from this week.
Niremia Collective, a Silicon Valley–based venture capital firm, is tapping into that — and the gender disparity in VC — with its first fund of $22.5 million in capital commitments. Niremia Collective is the latest women-led debut fund, joining others like New Fare Partners and Curate Capital, Pact, Double Down and f7 Ventures. Founders Naoko Okumoto and Nichol Bradford met in 2018 and worked on various projects before coming together as investors to support startups at the pre-seed and seed stages focused on well-being technology.
Apple has tossed another crumb to investors wondering when the world will get to see some 'Made in Cupertino' GenAI: Expect Apple to reveal what it's been working on in this buzzy slice of artificial intelligence "later this year", per CEO Tim Cook. During an earnings call yesterday, Apple's chief exec emphasized its ongoing investment in AI, alongside other -- as he put it -- "groundbreaking innovation", such as the technologies which underpin Apple's Vision Pro VR/AR headset, saying: "We continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year." There was no more steer on when exactly Cupertino will pull back the curtain on its AI efforts.
If you're in the market for a Fire TV device it's a good time to buy, as Amazon is having an early Valentine's Day sale.
XPeng, Tesla's challenger from China, has its eye on the international market and plans to use its smart driving software as a selling point. The Guangzhou-based electric vehicle upstart said at an event this week that it will start developing its highway-specific Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) for global users in 2024, while the international version of its next-generation, all-purpose XNGP feature will commence development in 2025. "We look forward to enabling overseas users to access XPeng's autonomous driving that is already available in China," Xiaopeng He, the firm's founder and CEO, said at the event.
More than 6,000 shoppers have given the treatment five stars: 'Leaves my mature skin noticeably smoother and brighter than other products.'
Advanced manufacturing startup Orbital Composites is teaming up with Virtus Solis Technologies to conduct a space-based solar power demonstration as soon as 2027. The two companies say the mission will be a precursor to an in-space “megawatt-class” solar power installation by 2030, which could mark “a new chapter in renewable energy.” Space-based solar power (SBSP) is not a new idea; the sun emits more energy than humans could possibly use at the point it reaches Earth, and much of this energy is reflected back into space.
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
Google has implemented an early access generative AI feature to Maps that allows users to speak to the app using conversational language. You can use the tool to discover new places along your route or just when exploring a new town.
The novelty of the UFC Apex is over, and fighters and fans are all too aware what Fight Night events at the venue signify.
Autonomous vehicle company Motional is losing capital support from one of its primary backers as it aims to commercialize a robotaxi service in 2024. Automotive supplier Aptiv -- the other half of a $4 billion joint venture with Hyundai that created Motional -- said Wednesday it will no longer allocate capital toward the endeavor. "While our Motional joint venture continues to make progress on their technology roadmap, we've decided to no longer allocate capital to Motional and are pursuing alternatives to further reduce our ownership interest," Aptiv Chairman and CEO Kevin Clark said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday.
Sony announced that it will share new gameplay details and "exciting news you won't wanna miss" about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at its next event.
More than 42,000 fans have given it their seal of approval — and it's on sale.
Also on deck: major savings on Adidas, Saucony, Brooks and other fan favorites.
A day after reporters published their first hands-on review of Apple's Vision Pro, the technology giant released its first security patch for the mixed reality headset to fix a vulnerability that "may have been exploited" by hackers in the wild. On Wednesday, Apple released visionOS 1.0.2, the software that runs on the Vision Pro, with a fix for a vulnerability in WebKit, the browser engine that runs Safari and other web apps. Apple said the bug, if exploited, allowed malicious code to run on an affected device.