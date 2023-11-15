Hyundai to become Ukrainian Ukrenergo's partner in modernising power transmission system

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, and South Korean Hyundai Engineering & Construction have signed a memorandum on jointly exploring the possibilities of developing the Ukrainian power transmission system.

Source: Ukrenergo’s press service

Details: The message states that the agreement was signed by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, and Hyung-Hwan Park, Regional Director for Europe and North Africa of Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C), during the international conference Rebuild Ukraine in Warsaw.

The agreement covers a joint study of future cooperation areas and potential opportunities for Hyundai E&C to participate in Ukrenergo projects.

Kudrytskyi said global businesses are looking for opportunities to invest in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian energy sector should become a key industry for successful investments.

Ukrenergo, as a transmission system operator, stands ready to assist both Hyundai E&C and other companies in effectively researching the investment attractiveness of energy projects.

Background:

On 2 November, Ukrenergo held daily joint auctions for selling access to the capacity of interstate power transmission lines in the Ukraine-Romania and Romania-Ukraine routes.

