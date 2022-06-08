Hyundai Card building its first NFT marketplace and wallet service

Hyundai Card, Hyundai Motor Group’s credit card arm, announced a joint venture with South Korean tech startup Like Lion to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in the second half of this year.

Fast facts

The joint venture, coined Modern Lion, will mint NFTs based on Hyundai Card’s assets.

Like Lion has several blockchain-led products under its wings, including NFT profile picture collection MetaKongz and play-to-earn trading card game Syltare.

Hyundai Card was South Korea’s fourth-largest credit card company in operating income in 2021, with about US$324 million.

Hyundai Motor and Like Lion launched a limited MetaKongz NFT collection on OpenSea in April 2022.

Hyundai Motor Company launched its own NFT collection in May under the theme Metamobility, a conceptual universe where one can move freely beyond time and space.

