Hyundai Card building its first NFT marketplace and wallet service

Danny Park
·1 min read

Hyundai Card, Hyundai Motor Group’s credit card arm, announced a joint venture with South Korean tech startup Like Lion to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in the second half of this year.

Fast facts

  • The joint venture, coined Modern Lion, will mint NFTs based on Hyundai Card’s assets.

  • Like Lion has several blockchain-led products under its wings, including NFT profile picture collection MetaKongz and play-to-earn trading card game Syltare.

  • Hyundai Card was South Korea’s fourth-largest credit card company in operating income in 2021, with about US$324 million.

  • Hyundai Motor and Like Lion launched a limited MetaKongz NFT collection on OpenSea in April 2022.

  • Hyundai Motor Company launched its own NFT collection in May under the theme Metamobility, a conceptual universe where one can move freely beyond time and space.

