Hyundai Debuts Elantra Technology Videos

- Videos Highlight segment-first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, segment-first Hyundai Digital Key, Dynamic Voice Recognition and Blue Link Personalization

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly acclaimed, all-new 2021 Hyundai Elantra offers technology typically only seen on much more expensive luxury vehicles. These features include customizable widescreens that keep drivers connected, digital car keys and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Today's technology-focused buyers are looking for an elevated experience when owning a car. Hyundai's new videos highlight these technologies in real world situations. These videos can be included in stories about the 2021 Elantra and there are versions without sound for outlets to do their own voice-overs. The first video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/qdQIKM96sRo.

Hyundai Digital Key

Hyundai Digital Key is a dedicated smartphone app available on Elantra Limited and SEL models with Premium Package. The app allows smartphones to lock and unlock the vehicle, activate the panic alert and start the engine using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication and Near Field Communication (NFC).

Not only does Hyundai Digital Key allow owners to leave traditional car keys at home, it can securely share keys with family and friends. The level of access can be tailored to each shared user for a defined period. The primary driver can determine duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and, of course, keys can be revoked remotely. Each Elantra still comes with traditional keys. Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.

Dynamic Voice Recognition System

The all-new Elantra Limited and SEL with Premium Package have an enhanced natural language voice recognition system for better feature control. This natural-language voice interface includes Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies powered by Houndify, delivering unprecedented speed and accuracy in voice recognition and responses, and an ability to remember context, such as the user's location to support natural interactions.

Using a natural voice, one can control the:

Climate on/off

Air conditioner on/off

Heat on/off

Fan speed

Defrost on

Set fan to face, feet, or face and feet

Defrost on and set fan to feet

Warm up/cool down

Turn on/off heated seats (driver/passenger)

Set heated seat levels 1, 2, or 3 (driver/passenger)

Rear window defroster on/off

And additional functions

To activate controls, all the driver has to do is use the "push to talk button" on the steering wheel and say the command. Simple commands include, "Turn the air conditioner on," "Set the fan to my face," or "Turn on my heated seat." There are also more requests the system can handle like "What is the temperature in St. Louis?", "When is Mother's Day?" or "Find me a coffee shop".

Two Available 10.25-inch Screens

The 2021 Elantra has two futuristic, 10.25-inch screens all under one piece of glass. The cluster has different views: utility, driver assistance and navigation. The optional infotainment system displays a wide variety of useful information across its 10.25-inch split touchscreen.

The navigation system includes a bird's-eye view in navigation maps, and drivers get connected routing. Connected routing provides multiple navigation options and real-time route updates. Server-based routing makes the onboard navigation experience similar to current smartphone navigation apps.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also look great on this 10.25-inch widescreen display. Dual Bluetooth support is also available, so two devices can be paired at the same time—one for phone calls and one for streaming audio. The navigation system also comes with three years of Blue Link® Multimedia/Map updates.

Blue Link®

The new Elantra line still features Hyundai's Blue Link Connected Car System, which uses embedded telematics to allow drivers to remote-start their vehicle and control interior temperature using the MyHyundai smartphone app. The app also allows users to either remotely lock or unlock their doors, and to find their vehicle in a crowded parking lot with Car Finder and remote horn and lights.

In addition, Blue Link in the new Elantra arrives with cloud-based navigation, which offers free up-to-the-minute traffic information and POI searches.

Additional experiences include.

Remote profile management—stores select vehicle settings to the Blue Link cloud, with the ability to remotely update them and push them back to the vehicle

Remote start enhancements:

Vehicle Status Notifications—if the vehicle is left with doors unlocked or windows open, customers will receive a notification

POI Send to Car now with Waypoints (ability to add up to three waypoints, to be delivered to the vehicle together and automatically set order of destinations)

Maintenance Alert Enhancement—maintenance interval tracking is now visible in the multimedia system, with ability to reset

More details on specific Blue Link–equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.

Leave the Cellphone Cords Behind

Hyundai Elantra's standard eight-inch Display Audio user interface allows owners to leave the cell phone cords at home. This is because Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available as segment-first features, allowing one to leave the phone in a pocket or purse without unsightly cords.

