Hyundai faces production disruption from April due to chip shortage - FT

FILE PHOTO: A Hyundai booth displays the company logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
·1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A widespread chip shortage affecting automakers is expected to disrupt production at South Korea's Hyundai Motor from April, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

A Hyundai spokesperson told Reuters the company was aware of the auto industry's rising concerns over chip supplies, and that it was closely monitoring the situation to take necessary measures and optimise production in line with the supply conditions.

Hyundai shares were down 2.2% on Wednesday. The broader KOSPI was down 0.4%.

Hyundai had been able to avoid a hit from the shortage so far largely because it maintained a stockpile of chips unlike its global peers, Reuters reported last month.

The shortage has forced production cuts worldwide, including at Volkswagen and General Motors, prompting countries including Germany and the United States to ramp up efforts to resolve the situation.

Hyundai had been adjusting production of its weaker-selling models such as the Sonata to save chips, a union official told Reuters in February.

The official said this month that production had not abated for popular models such as the Palisade, the new Tucson and the Genesis GV, but the automaker has stopped overtime and weekend production for less-popular models.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • GM says no reason to cut Brazil auto production as rivals curb output due to pandemic

    General Motors Co on Monday said it saw no reason to cut auto production in Brazil due to the worsening pandemic, striking a different tone to two other vehicle manufacturers who have curbed production, citing health concerns. On Friday, Volkswagen AG said it would shut down its plants for two weeks to preserve the health of its workers. On Monday, Volvo AB followed suit and said it was significantly scaling back truck production in Brazil due to both health reasons and parts shortages.

  • Korea Travel App Eyes Dual IPO Listing at $4 Billion-Plus Value

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s largest travel app Yanolja Co. is in talks with banks to go public through a dual listing in Seoul and overseas, people with knowledge of the matter said, joining a growing cohort of startups seeking higher valuations abroad.The company is aiming for a value of more than $4 billion, one of the people said, confirming previous reports in Korean media. Yanolja, which is also the world’s largest property management software provider after Oracle Corp., is still exploring options and the size and location of its IPO have not yet been finalized, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.Read more: Coupang Is Just the Beginning of South Korea’s Startup SurgeYanolja, founded by janitor Lee Su-jin in 2005 originally as a short-stay hotel-booking service, is hoping to tap resurgent interest in Korea’s tech scene. The move comes after e-commerce champion Coupang Inc.’s successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange this month. Its valuation briefly pushed past $100 billion, affirming a belief at home that going public on bigger markets like the U.S. may produce higher valuations.“It is true that we are receiving various requests and offers related to an overseas listing,” Yanolja told Bloomberg News in a statement. “As it could be an opportunity to be recognized as a leading company that has capabilities to manage global business operations and solution technologies, we are open to reviewing an overseas listing along with a domestic IPO.”Recent high-profile startup exits, such as Woowa Brothers Corp.’s $4 billion sale to Delivery Hero SE and Match Group Inc.’s $1.7 billion takeover of Hyperconnect Inc., signaled growing interest among foreign investors in Korea’s tech sector. That’s spurred hopes that startups can tap overseas markets to avoid the so-called Korean discount, which investors apply because of longstanding concerns about governance and transparency in the country.Read more: Love Hotel Janitor Turns Tycoon With Plans to Sweep Away SleazeBacked by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and Booking Holdings Inc., Yanolja has been expanding its business to include leisure activities and transportation reservations along with hotel bookings. With its acquisition of Indian lodgings management platform eZee Technosys in 2019, the startup says it is now the world’s largest cloud-based hotel management solution provider. The company is expected to report its sales grew in 2020 -- despite the coronavirus outbreak’s effects on the travel industry -- when it reports full-year earnings this month.Yanolja announced in November that it selected Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. as a lead arranger along with Samsung Securities Co. as a co-underwriter with a goal to go public this year. The startup has a Singaporean subsidiary.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – March 23rd, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. Following yesterday’s breakout, Ripple’s XRP is on the move once more, however.

  • South Korea’s Largest Social Gaming App to Mint Low-Carbon NFTs for Millions of Users

    NFTs have been a controversial topic as of late due to their large carbon footprint caused by a proof-of-work consensus mechanism.

  • Inflation will 'ease significantly' after it increases to around 3% in 2021: Economist

    RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what investors can expect from inflation rates in 2021 and what this means for the American economy.

  • What Does 3M's Debt Look Like?

    Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) increased by 8.01% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt 3M has. 3M's Debt Based on 3M's financial statement as of February 4, 2021, long-term debt is at $17.99 billion and current debt is at $806.00 million, amounting to $18.80 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $4.63 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $14.16 billion. Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents. Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. 3M has $47.34 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.4. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another. Why Debt Is Important Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives. Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations. Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China's biggest car brand launches rival to Tesla

    Geely's new premium electric car brand Zeekr comes as Elon Musk goes on the charm offensive in China.

  • Detention ordered for suspect in chemical spraying of U.S. Capitol officers

    A judge in West Virginia ordered U.S. Capitol riots suspect George Pierre Tanios detained on charges he conspired with a friend to assault three police officers with chemical spray, including one officer who later died. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi lamented a "culture, radicalized by hate" that played out at the Capitol on Jan. 6 during a peaceful transition of power. Hundreds have been charged with taking part in an attack that led to five deaths after a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2BB1RL in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • 3 killed, 2 CHP officers hospitalized in I-5 crash

    Three people were killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

  • Here are the top 10 richest Americans

    Of the world’s 16 richest people, 10 are Americans. Here’s how they rank:

  • Trump says two-page letter to Joe Biden was ‘from the heart’ while refusing to concede ‘rigged election’

    “Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that, you know, I would never concede’

  • 'Jeopardy!' draws ire for inviting Dr. Oz to guest host despite his history of false and misleading claims

    Dr. Mehmet Oz has a history of making false or misleading claims, leaving Jeopardy! fans incensed about his inclusion as a guest host.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • More than 1,600 cattle on second Spanish cattle ship to be killed

    Spain on Monday ordered the slaughter of 1,610 cattle which have been stuck aboard the Elbeik livestock ship since December, just weeks after hundreds of cattle on another vessel met a similar fate. The agriculture ministry said the animals were unfit for further travel and could not be re-imported into the European Union, meaning they must be isolated and killed in the coming days. In December, Turkish authorities rejected the animals and another 850 Spanish cattle aboard the Lebanon-flagged Karim Allah over concerns they had bovine bluetongue virus, turning both vessels into international pariahs.

  • Lauren Boebert sends fundraising email saying ‘hell no’ to gun control after mass shooting in her state

    ‘Please help me stand up to the radical gun-grabbing left,’ representative’s email reportedly reads

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old girl 'killed by security forces'

    Locals say the child was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Lawyers who visited migrant children say Trump’s border closure turned youngsters into ‘political pawns’

    Some children say they had one shower in seven days

  • Obama blasts ‘cowardly’ GOP for blocking gun-control laws limiting ‘weapons of war’ amid Boulder mass shooting

    Former president and first lady both speak out following Colorado mass shooting

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.