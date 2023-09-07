Hyundai Hope on Wheels makes large donation to UH Rainbow Babies

TechCrunch

The United States has a goal to have 50% of all vehicles sold each year be zero-emission by 2030. According to an analysis from McKinsey & Company, achieving this goal would put 48 million electric vehicles (EVs), or 15% of all total vehicles, on the road in 2030. The news that seven major automakers, including BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, GM, Mercedes, and Stellantis, are uniting to build thousands of EV chargers in the U.S. is an encouraging step in the effort to get more EVs on the road.