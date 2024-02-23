Hyundai hopes to curb vehicle thefts in Charlotte with software upgrade event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and car maker Hyundai are partnering to combat an alarming spike in vehicle thefts.

On Thursday, CMPD and Hyundai Motor America announced a free software upgrade to the make’s drivers who own the vehicles that are among the most targeted.

“Last year we had a 120 percent increase in auto thefts,” Chief Johnny Jennings told media Thursday. “Sixty-seven percent of those vehicles stolen were Hyundai, and Kias.”

Theft rates of the affected vehicles soared after thieves discovered these models lack engine immobilizers, an anti-theft technology that has long been standard in other vehicles.

Charlotte has been labeled among the top cities with the largest number of thefts of these vehicles. As of Feb. 12, CMPD recorded a whopping 939 auto thefts, with 70 percent of those being Hyundai or Kia models.

More than 100 people have been arrested, with 76 percent being under the age of 18.

Law enforcement have continued to stress that one person may be able to use these techniques to steal multiple vehicles before they’re caught.

This photo provided by Zenith Auto Care shows damage to a steering wheel column and ignition assembly after the car was stolen, on April 20, 2023. (Zenith Auto Care via AP)

On Tuesday, CMPD arrested a man who they believe was connected to the theft of at least three Hyundais and/or Kias.

One of the people he allegedly stole from told Queen City News that she’s continued to pay for a vehicle in the hands of a stranger.

“That car was totaled, and I still owe about 17,000 in payments. So right now, I’m making payments on a car I don’t even have.”

Her Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the parking garage at her University City apartment in late January.

She said she was happy to learn of an arrest, but is now skeptical of future Kia or Hyundai purchases.

“If I were to go and get a new car today, and it is a Hyundai or a Kia, I believe it would be stolen within a week or two,” she said. “I honestly may never get another Kia or Hyundai again. Unless it has that valet mode.”

There are more than 3.7 million Hyundais impacted by the upgrades, with the company reportedly upgrading thousands per day.

The upcoming upgrade event at the PNC Music Pavilion will be free, and takes roughly 30 minutes per vehicle. It will begin on Friday, Feb. 23, and run through Sunday.

Find out event times, and if your vehicle falls into the impacted category, here.

