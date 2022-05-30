The Hyundai i20N Is a Firecracker

Photo credit: Hyundai UK

When a car flashes up a notification on its gauges that there’s an S bend coming up, asking if you'd like to turn on ‘angry mode,’ you know that you’re either in something well thought out, or unhinged. Perhaps both. That’s the Hyundai i20N. It wants to be driven rather harder than is legal, and is unashamed to tell you.

It's no surprise that the little Hyundai has received such praise. It’s small enough to fit Europe’s tiny streets, roomy enough to throw friends and stuff in the back for a weekend away, yet has the character of something much shoutier.

See, the i20N–like its bigger brother, the i30N (Equivalent to the Veloster N in the US - Ed.)–cares not for such luxuries as ‘comfort’ and ‘refinement.’ It’s all about being driven far too quickly as often as possible. It doesn’t take prisoners, or pander to people with sore backs who want a gentle ride. It comes with a pointy body, a wing, four drive modes to set its powertrain for different situations, two big ‘ol ‘N’ buttons for custom angry set ups, and a pleasingly snorty tailpipe to make pedestrians wonder what’s making all that noise. There’s a recipe there for lots of fun.

Photo credit: Hyundai UK

It has one real competitor: The Ford Fiesta ST. Where the car from America (well, its European subsidiary) comes with a 1.5-liter turbo triple, the Korean gets a 1.6-liter blown four. Power stats are similar enough, the i20’s 204bhp and 203lb ft to the Ford’s 197bhp and 214lb ft. 0-62mph takes 6.2 seconds to the Ford’s 6.5, and both have top speeds on the fun side of 140mph. Where they differ is how they go about it. Where the Ford adds sensible amounts of aggression to an everyday car (and does so very, very well), Hyundai has piled it on thick.

As a car to simply putter around in, it’s fine, though it seems geared to appease people on the internet who insist that ‘modern cars are all too slow and heavy these days.’ It’s not a heavy car, just 2624LBS, and, unlike the modern cars that the tedious lament, its ride is on the harder side. Not to the point that it’s unbearable over the lumpy stuff, as it’s decently damped, but you know when you’ve gone over a pothole. On smoother tarmac it’s a fine way to get around, though your mom might not agree.

Photo credit: Hyundai UK

On the highway it can get a little loud. As it’s barely bigger than a basketball player’s shoe that’s no huge surprise. The (justifiably) sainted Toyota GR Yaris is much the same – boomy and a bit droning, but if you want a light car you have to do without wads of sound deadening kit.

The i20, N or otherwise, is a practical little thing. There’s plenty of space in the trunk for a couple of people to go away for a few days, and enough spots in the cabin to lose your wallet. It’s a five-door, so you won’t have to fold friends through a massive front door and deposit them in the rear, they have their own, parking lot-friendly dinky doors, and decent space to ride in. Wouldn’t fancy their backs over a long distance though.

While it does have some pretty chunky A-Pillars, there’s decent visibility almost everywhere. The rear window/mirror combo is pretty laughable though.

Don’t go in expecting acres of the plushest leather and etched marble or other nonsense. There are soft plastic bits, harder plastic bits, and some neat leathery bits on the seats. The interior design is a delight. Swoopy, smooth, and a touch art deco. It’s a little at odds with the angular exterior, but you won't actually care.

Photo credit: Hyundai UK

The infotainment does all the things you expect, though you’ll ignore it and use CarPlay instead. The N specific screen does provide nerdy data for drivers interested in that sort of thing.

All of that is a sideshow to the car’s party piece: the way it drives. It’s divine. With the powertrain in its most aggressive setting, the exhaust in its burbliest, gnarliest mode, the big red rev matching button clicked to very on, and everything else left to its own devices (steering weight and ESC can be adjusted too) the little Hyundai is hilarious. Floor it and its motor waits a beat or two before firing you forward in an antisocially noisy series of pops and bangs. It feels sprightly, but, bizarrely, not as light as it actually is. Still, there’s enough pep in there to make a big, silly grin spread across your face. It feels very quick.

In the bends it really comes into its own. The steering, even at its ‘sportiest’ is smooth and well weighted, which is a joy in itself. But the way the i20N corners is unexpectedly wonderful. Throw it in with a decent amount of throttle and it’ll glide around the a bend, but add a little as you go and its differential picks you up and slings you to where you want to be. You feel the front hook up, then drag you at remarkable pace from apex to apex. That grin keeps getting wider.

Photo credit: Hyundai UK

Also, whoever at Hyundai set up the six-speed stick needs a raise. It’s gorgeously chunky to use, and with a decently short throw. Twinned with a well weighted clutch, you find flicking ratios an addictive joy. It’s brakes take a little getting used to, but offer the kind of firmness you’d hope for from a car like the i20N - not spongy, but not too sensitive either.

Hyundai’s N team has consistently cranked out winners, and the i20N is a fine example of the breed. It’s a little pricier than the Fiesta ST, but you can see where the money’s gone. It won’t be as complete a daily as the Ford, but that’s because it’s angrier. If you can live with highway booming and a slightly harsh ride, that won’t be a problem.

