Hyundai and Kia develop tyres with built-in snow chains

The hassle of manually mounting snow chains onto wheels could be over if new tyre designs by two major South Korean manufacturers become a reality. Oliver Willikonsky/dpa

South Korean car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia have come up with a new idea to make winter motoring safer by fitting wheels and tyres with integral snow chains.

The companies call it "snow chain-integrated tyre technology" and it uses "shape memory alloy modules" that protrude past the tyres when a button is pressed and an electrical signal is received.

During normal driving, the shape memory alloy located inside the wheel is compressed and does not contact the road surface.

When the driver activates the function, an electric current is applied, causing the shape memory alloy to revert to its original profile.

The material forms a new shape, pushing the module out of the tyre to make contact with the road surface. This greatly improves grip, stability and safety on snowy roads.

Regular snow chains have to be manually mounted on wheels and tyres and removed on surfaces where there is no ice or snow. Some regions prohibit the use of chains, as they can damage road surfaces.

The technology is patent-pending in both South Korea and the US and the manufacturers say they would look at mass production of the tyres after further technological development, durability and performance tests and regulation reviews.

"New innovation will save time as drivers don't have to load snow chains and it improves safety in sudden, heavy snowfall," Hyundai says.

Hyundai and Kia say their new jointly developed design of wheel and tyre can deploy a "shape memory alloy" to act as a snow chain. Hyundai/dpa

