Hyundai and Kia Recall 3.37 Million Cars due to Fire Risk

Hyundai is recalling 1,642,551 cars because of an antilock brake module that can leak and cause a fire under the hood.



Kia is recalling 1,730,192 cars because a hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) can experience an electrical short and cause a thermal event.

Both of these recalls affect products manufactured over the past decade.

If you own one of these 3.37 million Hyundai or Kia products, you might want to park it outside. Both Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 1.5 million cars a piece because of two different underhood fire risks.

Hyundai is recalling 1.6 million cars because the antilock brake module can leak fluid internally and cause an electrical short. Kia is recalling 1.7 million vehicles also because of an electrical short, but this time it’s caused by a possibly faulty hydraulic electronic control unit.

Affected cars:

2012-2015 Hyundai Accent

2012-2015 Hyundai Azera

2011-2015 Hyundai Elantra

2013-2015 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

2014-2015 Hyundai Equus

2011-2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2011-2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

2010-2013 Hyundai Tucson

2015 Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell

2012-2015 Hyundai Veloster

2010-2012 Hyundai Veracruz

2010-2019 Kia Borrego

2014-2016 Kia Cadenza

2010-2013 Kia Forte

2010-2013 Kia Forte Koup

2015-2018 Kia K900

2011-2015 Kia Optima

2011-2013 Kia Optima Hybrid

2012-2017 Kia Rio

2010-2011 Kia Rondo

2011-2014 Kia Sorento

2011-2012 Kia Soul

2010-2013 Kia Sportage



Despite both possible fire risks stemming from an electrical short, the root causes are different. The sweeping Hyundai recall is due to a brake fluid leak that could cause an electrical short, which then could cause a fire.

Hyundai’s remedy, according to the recall notice, is to replace the ABS fuse. While this doesn’t exactly address the underlying problem, Hyundai says the replacement fuse will be rated for a lower amperage, which will help limit the ABS module’s operating current.

Kia’s problem stems from the HECU apparently developing an electrical short and causing a fire. According to the Kia recall notice, the remedy is essentially the same for these affected Kia vehicles as the Hyundai recall. Kia dealers will replace the HECU’s fuse with one rated for lower amperage, and this should help prevent the HECU’s circuit board from seeing too much current.

Hyundai and Kia both say these repairs will be free of charge for affected customers. If you own one of these listed vehicles, Hyundai says it will notify you, and your local dealer, on November 21, 2023. As for Kia, the company plans to send out notifications to affected owners from November 14 through November 23, but it plans on informing the dealers on November 10.

If you aren’t sure if your vehicle falls under either of these recalls, you can always use the NHTSA recall tool or the recall tool from Hyundai or Kia. If you do own one of these affected cars, you should consider parking it away from any structure until it gets repaired.

Do you think this recall is enough to fix either problem? Tell us your thoughts below.