FILE PHOTO: Hyundai cars leave a plant of Hyundai Motor Co in Beijing, China, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor said on Friday that its Chinese joint venture is accepting voluntary retirements from employees, after its sales slumped.

"Hyundai Motor is reviewing various optimization plans to enhance facility efficiency around the Chinese New Year Holidays," the automaker said in a statement.





(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)