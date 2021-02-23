Hyundai Motor launches Ioniq 5 electric crossover, expects EV demand jump

  • Handout image of Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 electric vehicle
  • Handout image of Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 electric vehicle
  • Handout image of Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 electric vehicle
  • Handout image of Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 electric vehicle
  • Handout image of Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 electric vehicle
1 / 5

Hyundai Motor launches Ioniq 5 electric crossover, expects EV demand jump

Handout image of Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 electric vehicle
Heekyong Yang

By Heekyong Yang

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co launched its Ioniq 5 midsize crossover on Tuesday, the first in a planned family of electric vehicles (EV) that it hopes will propel it into the third rank of global EV makers by 2025.

The company says the model is based on a new electric vehicle-only platform that uses its own battery module technology and requires fewer components than Hyundai's existing electric cars, enabling faster production at lower cost.

The launch of Ioniq 5 is the linchpin of Hyundai's long-term goal to capture 10% of global EV sales by 2025, up from a combined market share of 7.2% for Hyundai and Kia together during the January-September period in 2020, according to industry tracker SNE Research. Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Corp together aim to sell 1 million EVs in 2025.

"We expect this year's (global) EV demand will increase more than 30% versus last year," Hyundai Motor President Chang Jae-hoon told a news conference.

The Ioniq 5 will have a maximum driving range of about 480 kms (298 miles), up nearly 20% from the Kona EV, which previously had the longest range among Hyundai's EV lineup.

It will offer two battery pack options - 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) or 72.6 kWh - and will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021, Hyundai said in a statement.

The South Korean automaker did not disclose the price of the Ioniq 5, but Hyundai Motor Europe President Michael Cole said in Europe it would start at about 42,000 euros ($51,100) before government incentives.

Hyundai is targeting sales of 100,000 units globally next year, with about 30%-40% in Europe, 30% in North America and 20% in South Korea.

"Hyundai will be able to increase its presence in the global EV market as it adds a new EV, considering that the company showed solid performance with its major EV Kona Electric," said Kevin Yoo, an analyst at eBEST Investment & Securities.

($1 = 0.8219 euros)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Hyundai Says Its Ioniq 5 ‘Redefines the Electric Mobility Lifestyle’

    Here’s the production version; the midsize electric crossover goes on sale this fall.

  • Preview: The 2022 Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5

    The electric SUV segment is rapidly expanding, with new models being introduced and racing to market in the next year or two. The latest to break cover is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, a pure electric veh...

  • HSBC to ramps up Asia pivot as pandemic hammers profits

    HSBC on Tuesday vowed to accelerate its Asia pivot despite spiralling tensions between China and the West after it reported a 30 percent plunge in profits for 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • U.K. Unemployment Rate Rises to Highest in Almost Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. unemployment climbed to its highest rate in almost five years in the fourth quarter as the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to mount.The number of people looking for work rose 121,000 from the third quarter, taking the jobless rate to 5.1%, the most since early 2016, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The number of people in work fell by 114,000.The figures increase pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on his pledge to do “whatever it takes” to support workers and business through the pandemic. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he will use his budget on March 3 to extend government support programs due to expire in the coming weeks.“Every job lost is a personal tragedy,” Sunak said in a statement. “That’s why throughout the crisis, my focus has been on doing everything we can to protect jobs and livelihoods.”Unemployment has been held down by tens of billions of pounds of wage subsidies, which were still supporting almost 4 million jobs at the end of last year following the deepest economic slump in three centuries. Adding time to the furlough program beyond April 30 could mean that Britain avoids many of the job losses currently predicted by economists.The Bank of England expects the jobless rate to peak at 7.8% in the third quarter if the furlough program finishes as currently planned. That’s almost 2.7 million people, compared with 1.7 million the end of last year.The number of redundancies rose by 29,000 in the quarter to 343,000, marking the smallest increase since the second quarter of the year. Self employment accounted for all of the decline in the number of people in work.Data based on tax returns showed the number of people on company payrolls rose almost 83,000 in January despite tougher measures to fight a second wave of the virus that closed schools and most non-essential businesses. Still, that number is still down by 726,000 since February, before the pandemic struck. Of those that lost jobs, more than half -- 425,000 -- were younger than 25.Business lobbies want the government not only to extend furloughing, but also support for business struggling with mounting debts and negligible sales.Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the headline labor market figures conceal the “incredibly hard choices” that firms are having to make. He urged the government to cut employer national insurance contributions, a payroll tax, and reinstate bonuses for firms that retain workers.“We’re looking ahead to our recovery,” said Mims Davies, the government’s employment minister. “Our plan for jobs is creating new opportunities, boosting skills, and delivering a package of support for people of all ages, getting Brits back into work as we push to build back better.”Average earnings growth accelerated more quickly than expected to 4.7% in the fourth quarter, the highest since 2008. The ONS said the figures were inflated by lower-paid jobs dropping out of the calculation. Underlying pay growth was just under 3%.(Updates with government comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford recalls nearly 90,000 pickups for faulty windshields that could come unstuck

    Ford said the 2020 and 2021 pickups have windshields that are improperly adhered and may come off in a crash.

  • Bharti Airtel ties up with Qualcomm for 5G rollout in India

    India's Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it would collaborate with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm for 5G services to the world's second largest wireless market. The country's No. 2 telecom operator will use Qualcomm's Radio Access Network platform, which runs services on the cloud, to roll out 5G networks in the country, it said in a statement to stock exchanges. India is yet to auction 5G airwaves, while telecom service providers globally are locked in a race for 5G roll out, which promises internet speeds up to 20 times faster than existing networks.

  • UK jobless rate hits 5.1% as Sunak readies more job support

    Britain's jobless rate rose to 5.1% in the last three months of 2020, its highest in nearly five years but still lower than it would have been without a huge coronavirus jobs support scheme that finance minister Rishi Sunak looks set to extend next week. Separate data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the number of employees on company payrolls in January rose by 83,000 from December, the second monthly increase and its biggest since January 2015. The jobless rate - the highest since the first three months of 2016 - was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

  • 725-HP, 1878-LB Gordon Murray T.50S Niki Lauda Is Named to Honor a Legend

    The $3-million-plus track version of the T.50 will be one of the most extreme vehicles on the planet, and it looks (and sounds) the part.

  • Ford Recalls F-150 and Super Duty Trucks

    Ford announced that it is recalling about 80,000 F-150 and Super Duty pickup trucks in America due to concerns that the windshield may not be properly bonded to the vehicle structure. The company...

  • People Who Have Had COVID Should Get Single Vaccine Dose, Studies Suggest

    Nearly 30 million people in the United States — and probably many others whose illnesses were never diagnosed — have been infected with the coronavirus so far. Should these people still be vaccinated? Two new studies answer that question with an emphatic yes. In fact, the research suggests that for these people, just one dose of the vaccine is enough to turbocharge their antibodies and destroy the coronavirus — and even some more infectious variants. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The results of these new studies are consistent with the findings of two others published over the past few weeks. Taken together, the research suggests that people who have had COVID-19 should be immunized — but a single dose of the vaccine may be enough. “I think it’s a really strong rationale for why people who were previously infected with COVID should be getting the vaccine,” said Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the new research. A person’s immune response to a natural infection is highly variable. Most people make copious amounts of antibodies that persist for many months. But some people who had mild symptoms or no symptoms of COVID-19 produce few antibodies, which quickly fall to undetectable levels. The vaccines “even the playing field,” Gommerman said, so that anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 produces enough antibodies to protect against the virus. The latest study, which has not yet been published in a scientific journal, analyzed blood samples from people who have had COVID-19. The findings suggested that their immune systems would have trouble fending off B1351, the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. But one shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine significantly changed the picture: It amplified the amount of antibodies in their blood by a thousandfold — “a massive, massive boost,” said Andrew T. McGuire, an immunologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, who led the study. Flush with antibodies, samples from all of the participants could neutralize not only B1351 but also the coronavirus that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, epidemic in 2003. In fact, the antibodies seemed to perform better than those in people who had not had COVID and had received two doses of a vaccine. Multiple studies have suggested that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are about five times less effective against the variant. The researchers obtained blood samples from 10 volunteers in the Seattle COVID Cohort Study who were vaccinated months after contracting the coronavirus. Seven of the participants received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and three received the Moderna vaccine. Blood taken about two to three weeks after vaccination showed a significant jump in the amounts of antibodies compared with the samples collected before vaccination. The researchers do not yet know how long the increased amount of antibodies will persist, but “hopefully, they’ll last a long time,” McGuire said. The researchers also saw increases in immune cells that remember and fight the virus, McGuire said. “It looks pretty clear that we’re boosting their preexisting immunity,” he said. In another new study, researchers at New York University found that a second dose of the vaccine did not add much benefit at all for people who have had COVID-19 — a phenomenon that has also been observed with vaccines for other viruses. In that study, most people had been infected with the coronavirus eight or nine months earlier but saw their antibodies increase by a hundredfold to a thousandfold when given the first dose of a vaccine. After the second dose, however, the antibody levels did not increase any further. “It’s a real testament to the strength of the immunologic memory that they get a single dose and have a huge increase,” said Dr. Mark J. Mulligan, director of the NYU Langone Vaccine Center and the study’s lead author. In some parts of the world, including the United States, a significant minority of the population has already been infected, Mulligan noted. “They definitely should be vaccinated,” he said. It is unclear whether the thousandfold spike in antibody levels recorded in the lab will occur in real-life settings. Still, the research shows that a single shot is enough to increase the levels of antibodies significantly, said Florian Krammer, an immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Krammer led another of the new studies, which showed that people who have had COVID-19 and received one dose of a vaccine experienced more severe side effects from the inoculation and had more antibodies compared with those who had not been infected before. “If you put all four papers together, that’s providing pretty good information about people who already had an infection only needing one vaccination,” Krammer said. He and other researchers are trying to persuade scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend only one dose for those who have recovered from COVID-19. Ideally, those people should be monitored after the first shot in case their antibody levels plummet after some weeks or months, said Dennis R. Burton, an immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. The fact that the supercharged antibodies observed in the new study can fight the 2003 SARS virus suggests that a single dose of the vaccine may have prompted the volunteers’ bodies to produce “broadly neutralizing antibodies” — immune molecules capable of attacking a broad range of related viruses, Burton said. He and other scientists have for decades investigated whether broadly neutralizing antibodies can tackle multiple versions of HIV at once. HIV mutates faster than any other virus and quickly evades most antibodies. The new coronavirus mutates much more slowly, but there are now multiple variants of the virus that seem to have evolved to be more contagious or to thwart the immune system. The new study may provide clues on how to make a single vaccine that stimulates the production of broadly neutralizing antibodies that can destroy all variants of the coronavirus, Burton said. Without such a vaccine, scientists will need to tweak the vaccines every time the virus changes significantly. “You’re stuck in a kind of Whac-a-Mole approach,” he said. It will probably take many months if not longer to develop and test that sort of vaccine against the coronavirus, but “that’s the longer-term way to approach this virus.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Hyundai’s modern jeepneys drive Bacoor Transport coop modernization

    Another transport cooperative in Bacoor, Cavite has placed their trust on the local distributor of Hyundai trucks and buses in the country for their modernization efforts. Recently, Hyundai Asia Resources, Incorporated (HARI), through its Alabang dealership, turned over 15 units of the HD50S Modern PUV Class 3 to the Magnificat Transport Cooperative. According to HARI, the latest activity is “Hyundai’s second show of support for Cavite’s and the region’s drive to improve mass mobility and to accelerate economic activity” in partnership with the local government, transport groups, and key government agencies. They mentioned that they are set to deliver the remaining first batch of HD50S Modern PUV Class 3 units to the said transport group within the year. During the turnover ceremonies, Bacoor, Cavite Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla said that modernizing PUVs is “truly the call of the times in the new normal”, saying that more transport groups in their community should support the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 4 Director Renwick Rutaquio, meanwhile, lauded the city’s efforts for PUV modernization, with strong support from the local government. HARI CV Sales Head Monch Osorio relayed Hyundai Trucks and Buses President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo’s message, reinforcing their commitment to continue the partnership that the company started with the local government of Cavite and their hard-working transport group: “Ang pagtitipon natin ngayon ay siya ring patunay ng ating kalakasan kapag tayo’y sama-sama, tulong-tulong upang mai-angat ang bawat isa. Atin pong ipagpatuloy ang biyahe tungo sa pag-unlad (Our gathering today is proof of what can be achieved through our collective strength and commitment to uplift one another. Let us journey forward to progress.).” Hyundai Trucks and Bus Alabang Chief Operating Officer (COO) Maxwell Quilat assured that they are ready to support Magnificat Transport through complete after-sales service. Mr. Quilat likewise thanked the cooperative and the City of Bacoor for allowing them the opportunity to serve by providing environment-friendly mass transport for the town. Last December, Hyundai delivered the initial batch of Class 2 Modern Jeepneys to Gardenia Kapit-Bisig. Back then, a total of 120 units of Hyundai HD50S Class 2 modern jeepneys were delivered to the said transport group, considered as one of Bacoor City’s leading multi-purpose cooperatives with a broad membership engaged in the businesses of transport, water refilling, and travel tours in Metro Manila and CALABARZON. Photos from Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. Also read: Hyundai Hands Over Initial Fleet to PTAG MIAS WIRED: Hyundai PH highlights commercial line to help 'heroes of new normal' Tarlac cooperative picks Hyundai to supply latest batch of modernized public transport

  • Analysis: How rich is Saudi Arabia? Kingdom does the math in balance sheet overhaul

    The kingdom is working on creating a consolidated balance sheet of its assets and liabilities which will include items currently kept off the oil-rich economy's books, including the investments and debts of its powerful sovereign wealth fund. "The main purpose of this programme is to have a financial equivalent of an MRI of the government balance sheet," a Finance Ministry spokesman told Reuters, adding that it would include assets and liabilities that are currently "off-balance sheet". Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman has put Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, at the centre of reforms aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's top oil exporter away from fossil fuel.

  • Tesla stops taking orders for the entry-level Model Y

    Tesla has stopped taking orders for the Model Y in Standard Range trim mere weeks after introducing it.

  • Kia unveils Humvee-like military vehicle concept in the Middle East

    After appearing on dozens of front-end designs for over a decade, Kia's signature Tiger Nose grille is preparing to enlist in the army. The South Korean company introduced a close-to-production concept called Light Tactical Cargo Truck (LTCT) that previews the next off-roader it will manufacture for the global military vehicle market. Four passengers can ride in the LTCT's cabin, which is air-conditioned, while the rear-mounted box can carry 10 fully-armed soldiers and up to 6,600 pounds of cargo.

  • Philippines approves Sinovac vaccine but not for all health workers

    The Philippines has approved Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, but will not give it to healthcare workers at risk of exposure due to its varying levels of efficacy, its Food and Drugs Agency (FDA) said on Monday. Late-stage trial data of Sinovac's vaccine showed it had a lower efficacy when used for healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 compared with healthy individuals age 18-59, said FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo. The Philippines has about 1.4 million health workers.

  • Wizards at Lakers: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Monday

    The Los Angeles Lakers welcome a Washington Wizards team currently playing some of their best basketball of the season.

  • Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal

    Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere. The deal, which has a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, includes a $2.1 billion cash contribution from CCIV and a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment of 2.5 billion from investors. Reuters was first to report last week that Michael Klein had launched a financing effort to back the Lucid deal.

  • Protesting Indian farmers vow to amass more supporters outside capital Delhi

    More than 100,000 farmers and farm workers gathered in India's northern Punjab state on Sunday in a show of strength against new farm laws, where union leaders called on supporters to amass outside the capital New Delhi on Feb. 27. Tens of thousands of Indian growers have already been camped outside Delhi for nearly three months, demanding the repeal of the three reform laws that they say will hurt them and benefit large corporations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which introduced the laws last September, has offered to defer the laws but refused to abandon them, arguing that legislation will help farmers get better prices.

  • Is Leeds vs Southampton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

    Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s fixture

  • Stocks, U.S. Equity Futures Edge Up; Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures edged higher Tuesday as investors assessed the market outlook after a jump in bond yields and commodity prices amid expectations of faster economic growth.Hong Kong stocks outperformed, while Japan was shut for a holiday. S&P 500 contracts climbed and European futures dipped after the U.S. index fell a fifth day. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 2% on Monday as investors questioned the appeal of costlier equities after the climb in long-term borrowing costs.Treasuries were steady after the gap between 5- and 30-year yields touched the highest level in more than six years. Oil rose toward $63 a barrel with investment banks and traders predicting the market will tighten further.The stock market’s rally from the depths of the pandemic almost a year ago is under scrutiny as bond yields rise. One concern is that broad benchmarks have already priced in much of the prospective global recovery spurred by vaccines and U.S. stimulus. Another is that central banks may eventually start reconsidering emergency programs that have supported global markets.“The timing of a pullback is even more uncertain than we previously understood,” said Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “One has the potential to start at any time, but may not emerge until the second half given a lack of near-term catalysts. We don’t view the recent rise in 10-year yields as a reason to turn negative on U.S. equities for the year.”Traders are waiting to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he testifies to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the House Financial Services panel the following day. He’s expected to play down the risk of inflation despite the size of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.Elsewhere, Bitcoin retreated below $50,000 after a bout of volatility highlighted lingering doubts about the durability of the token’s mesmerizing rally. Some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 7:22 a.m. in London. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.8%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9%.South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 1.2%.Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.2%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%.CurrenciesThe yen traded little changed at 105.18 per dollar.The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.4633 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%.The euro was as at $1.2170, up 0.1%.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.36%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield dipped four basis points to 1.56%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $62.39 a barrel.Gold added was at $1809.76 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.