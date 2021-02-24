Hyundai Motor to replace battery systems in costly electric car recall

FILE PHOTO: Bangkok International Motor Show

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co will replace battery systems in some 82,000 electric vehicles globally due to fire risks, a problem which combined with an earlier recall is likely to cost the automaker an estimated $900 million.

Most of the latest recall applies to its best-selling electric car, the Kona EV, which was first recalled in October for a software upgrade after a series of fires.

But in January, one of the recalled vehicles caught fire and South Korean authorities launched a probe into whether the first recall had been adequate.

LG Energy Solution, a division of LG Chem Ltd which manufactures the batteries, said in a statement that Hyundai Motor has misapplied LG's suggestion for fast-charging logic in Hyundai's battery management system and that the battery cell should not be seen as the direct cause of the fire risks.

The new recall applies to roughly 76,000 Kona EVs as well as some Ioniq EV and Elec City models.

There have been some 15 cases of fires involving the Kona EV - 11 in South Korea, two in Canada and one each in Finland and Austria, according to the transport ministry.

Hyundai said in a statement that of the total 1 trillion won in estimated recall costs, some 38.9 billion won was due to the first recall.

Shares of Hyundai Motor and LG Chem were trading down 3.7% and 1.9% respectively in afternoon trade compared to a 2% fall for the broader market.

($1 = 1,111.7900 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • EU's von der Leyen tells skittish Europeans: 'I'd take AstraZeneca vaccine'

    The European Union's most senior administrator said she would happily receive AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine as officials rushed to find ways of ensuring doses refused by skittish Germans did not go to waste. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's remarks came amid growing concerns that unfavourable comments by top European officials including French President Emmanuel Macron had slowed take-up of one of only three vaccines currently approved EU-wide. Earlier this month, Macron said Britain had taken a risk in authorising AstraZeneca so rapidly.

  • Hyundai's new, space-age electric SUV has a vital feature most cars lack: a dedicated place for your bag

    Good news for anyone who carries a bag: the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, which will arrive this year and likely start above $30,000, has a spot for it!

  • Chipmakers in drought-hit Taiwan order water trucks to prepare for 'the worst'

    Taiwan chipmakers are buying water by the truckload for some of their foundries as the island widens restrictions on water supply amid a drought that could exacerbate a chip supply crunch for the global auto industry. Some auto makers have already been forced to trim production, and Taiwan had received requests for help to bridge the shortage of auto chips from countries including the United States and Germany. Taiwan, a key hub in the global technology supply chain for giants such as Apple Inc, will begin on Thursday to further reduce water supply for factories in central and southern cities where major science parks are located.

  • Health Canada recalls Toro snowblower due to amputation risk

    About 679 units were sold in Canada.

  • The cash-flush amateurs hunting game cards, handbags and art

    Once the preserve of the super-rich, or just the eccentric, all kinds of unusual investments from vintage handbags and shares in fine art to rare Pokemon cards are now the happy hunting ground for stuck-at-home punters. Often armed with lockdown-era savings, such amateur investors are seeking higher returns beyond conventional markets where rocketing prices are prompting warnings of bubbles. And just like the no-fee trading apps such as Robinhood that enabled hordes of small-time equity traders to rattle seasoned hedge funds during the recent "Gamestonks" episodes, digital platforms are empowering wannabe investors with as little as $20 to dabble in collectables.

  • If You Have These Seasonings at Home, Get Rid of Them, USDA Says

    When it comes to seasoning food, some people like their dishes spicy, some people like them bland, but no one wants their choice of seasoning to present a risk to their health. That’s why the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced the recall of 96,801 total pounds of popular seasonings. Read on to find out if seasonings you have at home are affected by the recall, and for more safety hazards to avoid, If You Have This Popular Sauce at Home, Don't Use It, FDA Warns.On Feb. 22, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that GLG Trading, Inc. was recalling their 12.07-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala), 17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy), and 17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely) sold in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the seasonings, which were originally produced in China, were not re-inspected by authorities in the U.S. before being sold.Though no illnesses or adverse reactions related to the consumption of the aforementioned products have been reported, the FSIS says that anyone with the recalled seasonings at home should either throw them away or return them to the store from which they were purchased. They're classifying the recall as Class I, meaning there's a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”These seasonings join a long list of foods to be pulled from shelves in recent weeks; read on to discover if something in your kitchen should be tossed now. And if you want to make your meal safer, If You're Making Your Dinner in This, Stop Right Now, Experts Say. 1 Queso fresco On Feb. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a food safety alert due to the discovery of a listeria outbreak related to the consumption of El Abuelito queso fresco. According to the alert, the cheese in question should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, as its potential listeria contamination can cause confusion, convulsions, fever, headache, loss of balance, muscle aches, and stiff neck in otherwise healthy individuals; can cause life-threatening infections to newborns; and may lead to miscarriage and stillbirth in pregnant people. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Chocolate-covered pretzels Those chocolate-covered pretzels in your pantry may not be a safe choice for dessert tonight. On Feb. 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags sold in Pennsylvania and Ohio were being recalled due to undisclosed pecans. If you have the recalled pretzels at home, which can be identified by their PLU codes 25206 and 45505, you should throw them away or bring the receipt for their purchase to your local Market District or Giant Eagle store for a refund. 3 Caesar dressing Instead of pouring store-bought dressing on your salad, you might want to make your own, now that a popular bottled dressing has been recalled. On Feb. 15, the FDA announced that Litehouse Inc. had recalled 225 cases of 1.5-oz packets of Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing&Dip due to the addition of anchovies that aren’t listed on the ingredients list.To identify the recalled dressing, which was sold exclusively in Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, you can check the label for lot code “03 071321 16002 60/1.5 oz Brite Harbor Caesar” and a best used by date of July 13, 2021, written as “03 071321.” If you have the recalled dressing in your pantry or fridge, you can return it to the point of purchase for a refund. And for more foods to purge from your kitchen, If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says. 4 Smoked fish On Feb. 18, the FDA announced the recall of Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish products sold in both glass jars and vacuum-sealed packages. The fish in question, which was sold only at Growers Outlet and Berry Good PDX in Portland, Oregon, was not properly inspected before being sold and could thus present a potential health risk for those who consume it. If you purchased the smoked fish affected by the recall, you can return it to the store you purchased it from or call Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish at 503-372-9849 with questions. And for more things you're putting in your mouth that could cause you harm, check out If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says.

  • If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says

    Your go-to fancy snack may not be as safe as you think, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of three pork products. The USDA issued a notice on Feb. 19 through the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on the recall, which affects three kinds of pâté. According to the recall notice, the products in question are subject to a Class 1 Recall, indicating they pose “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”The affected products come from Monique Ranou, specifically 240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Foie, 240-gram jars of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne, and 180-gram jars of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne Supérieur. The pâtés, which can be identified by the French Establishment Number FR 56-246-008 CE on the packaging, were distributed without being re-inspected by FSIS upon entering the country, a requirement for foods being sold in the U.S. While there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the aforementioned products, the USDA says that individuals with the affected products at home are “urged not to consume them.” Instead, “these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."The pâtés join a long list of foods to be pulled from shelves in recent weeks; read on to discover which other foods you should purge from your kitchen now. And for more safety hazards lurking in plain sight, If You're Taking This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says. 1 Chocolate pretzels Two types of chocolate-covered pretzels—Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags—manufactured by Giant Eagle, Inc. were recalled on Feb. 19 after it was discovered that they might be contaminated with pecans, and thus could present a serious health hazard to anyone with a tree nut sensitivity or allergy. The affected pretzels have PLU codes 25206 and 45505 printed in the upper righthand corner of the bag’s scale tag and have expiration dates leading up to and including April 3, 2021. If you have the affected pretzels at home, you can bring them to your local Giant Eagle or Market District store with your receipt for a refund or call Giant Eagle at 800-553-2324. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Smoked fish Before you top that bagel, you might want to check the provenance of the smoked fish you’re putting on it. On Feb. 18, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish products sold in both glass jars and vacuum-sealed bags. The fish—sold exclusively at two markets in Portland, Oregon—was not sufficiently inspected before being sold, and could pose a health risk to consumers. Anyone with the recalled products should return them to their point of purchase for a refund, or call Aaron’s Gourmet Smoked Fish at 503-372-9849 with questions. And for more foods to ditch, If You Have This Salad Dressing at Home, Get Rid of It, FDA Says. 3 Queso fresco On Feb. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that seven people had become sick and seven were hospitalized across four states after consuming El Abuelito queso fresco. The cheese in question may be contaminated with listeria bacteria, which can cause serious, and sometimes life-threatening, infections. The recalled cheese has expiration dates through Mar. 28, 2021 and should be thrown away or returned to the store from which it was purchased. 4 Thai sauces No matter how good that curry looks, you won’t want to eat it if you’ve used one of Delicae Gourmet’s recently recalled Thai sauces. The recall includes the brand’s Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce, each packaged in a 12-oz. glass bottle and bearing the UPC #643558406919, #643558406711, and #643558406810, respectively. The sauces, which may be contaminated with shrimp that’s not included on the ingredients list, should be returned to the store from which they were purchased for a refund, but anyone with the sauce at home can also call Delicae Gourmet at 800-942-2502 with questions. And if you want to play it safe, If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks. Should You?

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) submitted its 13F-HR regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. Its activity featured new positions in four stocks and adding to positions in six stocks, including AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Buffett just bought these two dirt-cheap stocks.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark ETF Extends Slump as Yields Slam High-Flyers

    (Bloomberg) -- The spike in Treasury yields that’s rekindled inflation concern is continuing to cause trouble for some of the stock market’s highest flyers.Cathie Wood’s flagship $28 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at one point dropped around 7% in early trading on Tuesday, poised to add to a 5.8% slide from a day earlier -- its worst performance of the year.That came as rates on long-dated bonds took another leg higher, pressuring the case for the tech sector’s sky-high valuations. ARKK’s top holding, Tesla Inc., plunged 8% in the pre-market after an 8.5% slump on Monday.Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill have prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries and sending Treasury yields higher. That’s made valuation cases harder to justify for some of the stock market’s best performers after the S&P 500 rallied 75% from the pandemic lows.“The top holdings in ARKK are these exciting story companies, but most of the names in the ETF don’t have the established cash flow that FANG-type companies do,” said Michael Purves, founder and chief executive officer at Tallbacken. “This the most speculative part of the market, and it is showing signs of increasing vulnerability.”ARKK rode huge runups in Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home favorites such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc. to a 148% return last year. Those trades have started to sour as the 10-year Treasury yield surged from 1% to 1.35% in a matter of weeks. Zoom lost 5.6% Monday in a fourth straight decline, while DocuSign sank 8.2%. Roku Inc., the fund’s second-biggest holding, lost 6.3%. Spotify Inc. and Zillow Inc., both in the top 10, each fell at least 4%.How ‘Active ETFs’ Are Shaking Up Passive Investing: QuickTakeARKK is still up 4.6% in February. Wood’s acumen at picking the winners last year fueled a surge of inflows into her company’s products. As yeilds push higher, some of her best picks may find it difficult to replicate outsize gains.“If it does fall further, it’s going to raise some big concerns,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “A lot of the assets they own are not very liquid. Others tend to see one-way moves for period of time. Therefore, if a lot of people want to get out all at once, the situation could get uglier than normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • University of Oklahoma Wide Receiver Spencer Jones Recovering After Nearly Losing Eye in Bar Fight

    The wide receiver had to undergo a four-hour surgery on Feb. 16 to rebuild his left orbital socket

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Tightening financial conditions will likely lead to a “phase change” in global markets in the second quarter, resulting in lower overall returns and favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.A shift from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as inflation enthusiasm peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, wrote strategists including Bhanu Baweja in a note Monday. This regime change will be marked by a bottoming in real rates and credit spreads -- which will signal the end of the liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities has jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11.While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets An analysis of similar historic “phase changes” when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said. The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square buys $170 million more in bitcoin to boost crypto holdings

    Square is more than doubling down on its crypto holdings.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • More expensive services lead euro zone inflation rebound in January

    More expensive services and industrial goods led a rebound in inflation in January after months of falling prices, offsetting the downward pull of cheaper energy, data showed on Tuesday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed earlier estimates that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2% month-on-month for a 0.9% year-on-year increase, as expected by economists. Volatile energy prices were 3.8% higher on the month but still 4.2% lower than a year earlier and unprocessed food was 1.2% more expensive on the month and 2.0% year-on-year.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • How to make the US stimulus better

    Now, some analysts are arguing that the stimulus package is too big and should be reduced. Jobless workers requesting unemployment benefits actually rose last week. The main fear for a too-big bill is that additional government spending will outstrip the needs of the economy and lead to excessive inflation.

  • UK shopper numbers rise for fifth straight week despite lockdown

    The number of people heading out to shops across Britain increased by 6.8% last week versus the previous week, a fifth straight week of uplift despite the national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday. "You could be fooled into thinking that last week was a normal (school) half term week rather than the eighth week of a national lockdown, as footfall continued to rise for the fifth consecutive week," said Springboard director Diane Wehrle. She said the data shows evidence of pent-up demand amongst shoppers to visit retail destinations and indicated a surge back to stores when non-essential retail is allowed to reopen.

  • Tesla Stock Drops as CEO Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Tweet Bites Back

    Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been known to tweet statements that have elicited warnings, and even charges, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Most recently, lawyers warned the...

  • EU targets online platforms after Wall Street short squeeze

    Online platforms like Robinhood in the United States that offer commission-free share trading to retail investors would be illegal in the European Union, officials from the bloc said on Tuesday. Online trading came to the fore last month after retail investors following the Reddit forum WallStreetBets piled into GameStop Corp shares via the Robinhood platform, sending the retailer's stock rocketing more than 1,000% at the expense of prominent investors who had bet against the stock. Ugo Bassi, a senior official in the European Commission's financial services unit, said the EU executive had looked at "payment for order flow" under three aspects of the bloc's securities law.