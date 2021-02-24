Hyundai Motor to replace battery systems in costly electric car recall

Best Life

On Feb. 22, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that GLG Trading, Inc. was recalling their 12.07-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala), 17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy), and 17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely) sold in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the seasonings, which were originally produced in China, were not re-inspected by authorities in the U.S. before being sold.Though no illnesses or adverse reactions related to the consumption of the aforementioned products have been reported, the FSIS says that anyone with the recalled seasonings at home should either throw them away or return them to the store from which they were purchased. They're classifying the recall as Class I, meaning there's a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."These seasonings join a long list of foods to be pulled from shelves in recent weeks; read on to discover if something in your kitchen should be tossed now. 1 Queso fresco On Feb. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a food safety alert due to the discovery of a listeria outbreak related to the consumption of El Abuelito queso fresco. According to the alert, the cheese in question should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, as its potential listeria contamination can cause confusion, convulsions, fever, headache, loss of balance, muscle aches, and stiff neck in otherwise healthy individuals; can cause life-threatening infections to newborns; and may lead to miscarriage and stillbirth in pregnant people. 2 Chocolate-covered pretzels Those chocolate-covered pretzels in your pantry may not be a safe choice for dessert tonight. On Feb. 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags sold in Pennsylvania and Ohio were being recalled due to undisclosed pecans. If you have the recalled pretzels at home, which can be identified by their PLU codes 25206 and 45505, you should throw them away or bring the receipt for their purchase to your local Market District or Giant Eagle store for a refund. 3 Caesar dressing Instead of pouring store-bought dressing on your salad, you might want to make your own, now that a popular bottled dressing has been recalled. On Feb. 15, the FDA announced that Litehouse Inc. had recalled 225 cases of 1.5-oz packets of Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing&Dip due to the addition of anchovies that aren't listed on the ingredients list.To identify the recalled dressing, which was sold exclusively in Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, you can check the label for lot code "03 071321 16002 60/1.5 oz Brite Harbor Caesar" and a best used by date of July 13, 2021, written as "03 071321." If you have the recalled dressing in your pantry or fridge, you can return it to the point of purchase for a refund. 4 Smoked fish On Feb. 18, the FDA announced the recall of Aaron's Gourmet Smoked Fish products sold in both glass jars and vacuum-sealed packages. The fish in question, which was sold only at Growers Outlet and Berry Good PDX in Portland, Oregon, was not properly inspected before being sold and could thus present a potential health risk for those who consume it. If you purchased the smoked fish affected by the recall, you can return it to the store you purchased it from or call Aaron's Gourmet Smoked Fish at 503-372-9849 with questions.