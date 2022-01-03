Hyundai, Kia expect auto sales jump in 2022 amid chip shortage

Employees of Hyundai Motor Group leave after the company's new year ceremony in Seoul
Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee
·2 min read

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Corp on Monday forecast that their combined global sales will jump 12.1% in 2022, even as last year's sales fell short of target due to a global chip shortage.

The companies sold 6.67 million vehicles in 2021, about 3.7% less than their combined target of 6.92 million vehicles, largely due to supply problems including the chip shortage, which drove down vehicle shipment.

They said they would target global sales of 7.47 million vehicles this year.

"In 2022, Hyundai Motor plans to expand its market share and strengthen profitability through efforts to stabilise chip supply and demand, adjust vehicle production schedules, strengthen electric vehicle lineups as well as optimising sales profit and loss by region," Hyundai Motor said in a statement.

The shortage, due to supply problems and a surge in demand for consumer electric gadgets during the pandemic, has hit the auto industry hard, with millions of vehicles worldwide not being produced because important parts are missing.

Analysts said this year's target seemed reasonable.

Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, expected demand for vehicles to stay strong in 2022, underpinned by pent-up demand from consumers unable to buy vehicles last year due to supply shortages.

"It appears that the chip shortage has been showing some signs of easing ... however, rising raw material prices would likely have (an) impact on their profitability," Lee added.

Shares in Hyundai Motor closed 0.7% higher, versus a 0.4% rise in the benchmark market KOSPI.

In October, Hyundai Motor cut its 2021 global sales target by about 4% to 4 million vehicles from 4.16 million vehicles.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue, Stephen Coates, and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Travel nightmare continues for millions of Americans

    Bad weather, staffing shortages and new COVID-19 cases are forcing some flights to be grounded.

  • Automakers help India shares start 2022 on strong note

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares rose about 1% on Monday after closing out 2021 with their best annual gain in four years, led by auto stocks on the back of strong monthly sales data amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Auto stocks led the gains, with the Nifty auto index rising to a three-week high. Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, rose 2.9% after recording its highest ever monthly export sales in December.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    2022 is here and according to the analysts we’re in for a bumpy ride – at least initially. In a recent Bankrate survey, 70% of the top experts polled indicated they believe an S&P 500 correction is in the cards sometime over the next 6 months, with a 10%+ drop anticipated. While various reasons behind the expected pullback were noted, recurring themes included rising interest rates and stocks’ overheated valuations. The decline will bring the bull market’s almost continuous run since the pandemi

  • Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer shares dropped following local media reports that China Evergrande Group has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development in Hainan province. Evergrande halted trading in its shares.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateT

  • Rick Rule: Your cash savings will be crucial during a 'dramatic reckoning' — here's how to crash-proof your portfolio for 2022

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Chevy Camaro ZL1 Races Acura NSX

    Which horse do you have your money on?

  • Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

    This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    Over the past couple of years, the stock market has been shattering records. The S&P 500 is up nearly 28% so far this year, and it's increased by more than 114% since the last market crash in March 2020. All this growth can't last forever, though, and a market downturn could be looming.

  • After a year of shortages and shutdowns, here's what's ahead for the auto industry in 2022

    From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, as well as skyrocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year

  • Free Press Truck of the Year: Ford Maverick breathes new life into small pickups

    No automaker but Ford could have achieved the outsize success the little Maverick compact pickup has enjoyed from the first moment the public saw it.

  • 2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    If you put $10,000 in Netflix stock at the beginning of 2012 and held over the next decade, those shares would now be worth roughly $620,000. It's much more cost-effective, and the advantages of building a custom engine for an individual title are often limited, especially when you consider what Unity Software's (NYSE: U) ever-expanding creation suite can do.

  • What History Says About 2022 Stock Market Performance During US Midterm Election Cycle

    Based on the annual seasonality chart during US midterm election cycle for the past 71 years, S&P 500 (SPX) is expected to experience increasing volatility in a prolonged trading range.

  • TipRanks’ 3 Stock Picks for 2022

    The TipRanks database follows over 9,600 publicly traded stocks. It’s a treasure trove of data, making it possible for investors to track and follow their favorite equities, or get the lowdown before they put their money down. And now, as 2021 turned into 2022, we can step back, get a wider look at the market, and take a deep dive into 3 stocks with Strong Buy ratings and a ‘Perfect 10’ from the Smart Score. These are quick data points that can show investors a stock’s likely path forward. A Str

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    Here's why 3M (NYSE: MMM), Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) topped their lists as the one stock they'd buy this year. Reuben Gregg Brewer (3M): Benjamin Graham, renowned value investor and mentor to Warren Buffet, explains that investors are partnered with "Mr. Market," a mercurial fellow prone to fits of despair and jubilation. Right now, Mr. Market is very downbeat on diversified international industrial giant 3M.

  • 3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The stock market was on a roll in 2021, with the S&P 500 gaining 28% over the past 12 months. Many tech investors are familiar with Nvidia and its impressive graphics processing chips that are used for everything for gaming, artificial intelligence processing, cryptocurrency mining, and data centers.

  • The S&P 500 beat both Dow, and Nasdaq in 2021 by the widest margin in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens in 2022.

    The S&P 500 beat both the Dow and the Nasdaq in a calendar year. Here's what the data shows about gains in the following year that that happens.

  • Where to Invest $100,000 in 2022

    We're heading into the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, and so far, the S&P 500 has shown that it can withstand the turmoil. It climbed 27% in 2021 and 16% in 2020. That makes me optimistic that in this latest stage of the crisis, the benchmark index (and stocks in general) may head for another positive year.

  • 2 new Fords and a well-known Honda win Free Press vehicles of the year

    Ford's Bronco SUV and Maverick pickup and Honda's redesigned Civic sedan beat out some exciting new electric vehicles for top honors for 2022.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    If you're like a large number of other investors, sitting on a stake in the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a little bit intimidating. While exchange-traded funds are supposed to be less volatile and inherently diversified, the so-called QQQs often feel like they're anything but. Not only are they made top-heavy by significant exposure to Nasdaq-listed behemoths like Apple and Microsoft, the Invesco QQQ Trust is overconcentrated with technology stocks.

  • New composting law in California

    A new law in California will affect what you do in your kitchen. Residents and businesses will have to change the way they dispose of organic waste, and will need to start composting. Greg Liggins reports