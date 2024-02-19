Hyundai recalls nearly 91,000 Genesis models to due possible fire hazard, NHTSA announces

Hyundai Genesis owners are being advised to park their vehicles outside and away from their homes after an issue was discovered with the starter which could cause an engine fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday.

Hyundai is recalling nearly 91,000 Genesis vehicles for the fire risk. Along with Hyundai, Jeep is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles and Ford is recalling more than 16,500 vehicles.

Here's a look at the recalls:

Hyundai recalls Genesis vehicles for potential engine fire

Hyundai is recalling 90,907 of its Genesis vehicles. Water may enter the starter solenoid and cause an electrical short which can result in an engine fire while the car is parked or driving, according to the NHTSA.

Mechanics will install a remedy relay kit for free in the engine junction box when owners bring their car to a dealer. Notification letters will be mailed April 13. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's numbers for this recall are 254(H) and 018G(G).

The recalled vehicles are:

2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis

2017-2019 Genesis G80

2017-2019 Genesis G90

2019 Genesis G70

Hyundai recalls Palisade for engine springs

Hyundai is also recalling certain 2024 Palisade vehicles. The engine valve springs may break while driving, which can result in a loss of drive power and possibly create a hole in the engine block.

Dealers will replace the engine sub-assembly. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 13. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 255.

Hyundai dealerships near me in Delaware

There are three Hyundai dealerships in Delaware:

Winner Hyundai, 591 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Phone: 302-401-4004

Porter Hyundai, 393 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone: 302-565-2221

Hertrich Hyundai, 120 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-613-4888

Chrysler recalls Jeep vehicles for defrosting issues

Chrysler is recalling 199,143 of its 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

A hybrid control processor software error may cause the defrosting and defogging system to be inoperative, which may decrease a driver's visibility and increase the risk of a crash, according to the NHSTA. The NHTSA also says these vehicles fail to comply with federal requirements for defrosting and defogging systems.

Dealers will update the HCP software to all affected vehicles. Owner notification letters will be mailed April 5. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 04B.

Chrysler dealerships near me in Delaware

Preston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Wilmington, 3807 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. Phone: 302-998-2271

Carman Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge, 196 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-323-1666

Ig Burton Newark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 244 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone: 302-286-9024

Preston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Dover, 640 S. Governors Ave., Dover. Phone: 302-734-5708

Ig Burton of Smyrna Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 36 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna. Phone: 302-653-8521

Ig Burton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT, 605 Bay Road, Milford. Phone: 302-424-3041

Lakeshore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 22586 Sussex Highway, Seaford. Phone: 302-316-0921

Floyd A Megee Motor Company, 515 N. Bedford St., Georgetown. Phone: 302-856-0064.

Preston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 28380 Dupont Blvd., Millsboro. Phone: 302-934-8282

Ford recall for power steering issues

Ford is recalling 16,543 of its 2021-2022 E-350 and E-450 vehicles equipped with dual rear wheels. A connection between the power steering pressure line and the brake hydro boost unit may result in a sudden loss of power steering fluid, which can result in the loss of steering and brake assist and increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA reports.

Dealers will replace the power steering pressure line and the hydro boost jumper line. The NHTSA says that these vehicles have been previously recalled under 22V-089 and owners will need to have the new remedy completed. Notification letters are expected to be sent March 25. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S07.

The recalled vehicles are:

2021-2022 E-350

2021-2022 E-450

Ford dealerships near me in Delaware

Hertrich Ford of Milford, 1427 Bay Road, Milford. Phone: 302-424-8491,

Winner Ford, 591 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Phone: 302-406-2097

Willis Ford Inc., 15 N. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna. Phone: 302-406-2082

Boulevard Auto Sales Inc., 40 Bridgeville Road, Georgetown. Phone: 302-315-2329

Frederick Ford Inc., Route 13 South, Seaford. Phone: 302-330-5369

Carman Ford, 193 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-334-8559

Bayshore Ford Truck Sales Inc, 4003 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-498-9060

Porter Ford, 600 Ogletown Road, Newark. Phone: 302-307-2131

Mercedes-Benz recalls vehicles for ground cable issue

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 12,191 vehicles for an issue with a 48-volt ground cable connection, which may not be tightened correctly and could potentially overheat, NHTSA said.

Notification letters are scheduled to be sent April 9, but owners can contact Mercedes-Benz customer service at 1-800-367-6372. The carmaker's number for this recall is 2024MMNNNN, NHTSA said.

Recalled vehicles include:

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS53 2021

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 2021-2023

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT43 2021-2023

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT53 2021-2023

Mercedes-Benz CLS450 2021-2023

Mercedes-Benz E450 2021-2023

Mercedes-Benz dealerships near me in Delaware

There are two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Delaware.

Mercedes-Benz of Wilmington, 3801 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington. Phone: 302-995-2211.

I.G. Burton & Co., Inc., 509 Bay Road, Milford. Phone: 302-424-1500

Suzuki recalls motorcycles over drive chain

Suzuki is recalling 360 2024 GSX-8R motorcycles because the drive chain may detach due to missing rivets, which can result in a loss of power to the rear wheels.

Dealers will inspect and repair the drive chain with a replacement joint and replace sprockets as necessary. All affected motorcycles are within the manufacturer's direct control and therefore no owner notification letters will be sent. Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 714-572-1490. Suzuki's number for this recall is 3A02.

Suzuki dealerships near me in Delaware

Powersports East, 620 Pulaski Highway, Bear. Phone: 302-322-4120

L & D Suzuki, 1070 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Phone: 302-674-5410

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Hyundai, Ford, Jeep and Mercedes recall nearly 300,000 vehicles: NHTSA