Hyundai Will Sell 70 Street-Legal Examples Of Its Dreamy Angular EV Sports Car: Report

Hyundai’s stunning N Vision 74 concept is heading for a limited release production run in 2026, according to a report from Korea’s ET News. The hydrogen-and-battery-electric hybrid sports car was unveiled in July of 2022, and has been running laps around the minds of enthusiasts everywhere ever since. The N Vision 74 will allegedly hit showrooms in 2026, though only 100 examples will be built, and thirty of them will be reserved by Hyundai for racing.

Hyundai claims the concept produces 671 horsepower from a set of electric motors and a small-ish high-voltage battery. The car achieves up to 400 miles of range thanks to an onboard hydrogen fuel cell range extender. There’s not much word on the car’s performance stats, except that it’ll run from 0-60 in under four seconds. The reports surrounding the production model seem to indicate it’ll be even more powerful, pumping out as much as 800 horsepower, and targeting a sub-three-second 0-60 time. Unfortunately Hyundai has tempered range expectations, targeting 250-300 miles for the production units.



