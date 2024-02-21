Hyundai thefts are up in NC. Here’s how to attend a free event for software upgrades

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is partnering with Hyundai for a free event to help owners upgrade their vehicles’ software to prevent thefts.

In early 2023, auto thefts nearly doubled in Charlotte due to TikTok trend dubbed the “Kia Challenge,” where videos detailed how to steal Hyundai and Kia vehicles without keys, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Raleigh saw a 26% increase in car thefts during the same period, while Cary and Durham experienced a 54% and 60% spike, respectively, The News & Observer reported.

▪ When is the event? The event will be at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., in Charlotte on Feb. 23-24 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and on Feb. 25 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know.

How does the software upgrade work?

According to HyundaiAntiTheft.com, a site sponsored by the car manufacturer, “the software upgrades certain Hyundai vehicles equipped with standard ‘turn-key-to-start’ ignitions so they cannot be started without their keys when subjected to the popularized theft method.”

“When exiting their vehicles, customers will need to lock their doors with their key or key fob button in order to set the factory alarm and activate the software’s ‘ignition kill’ feature,” Hyundai says.

Which vehicles are eligible for a software upgrade?

According to HyundaiAntiTheft.com, the following vehicles are eligible for anti-theft software upgrades:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

What if my vehicle isn’t eligible for a software upgrade?

In December, Hyundai announced the rollout of an ignition cylinder protector that includes a locking bracket that can protect vehicles without push button ignitions from being stolen.

Customers can bring their vehicle to their nearest Hyundai dealership to have the ignition cylinder protector installed, the company says.

How to keep your vehicle from being stolen

Here are some ways you can keep your vehicle from being stolen in NC, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

Do not leave your keys in the ignition or inside your vehicle

Close and lock all of your windows and doors when you park

Park in well-lit areas if possible

Never leave valuables in your vehicle

These 10 vehicles are stolen most often in NC. See if your car is on the list

Charlotte has some of the worst drivers in the US, says Forbes. Here’s why