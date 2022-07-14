Hyundai Unveils New Model of Cult EV That’s Taking On Tesla

Heejin Kim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled a sedan version of its cult electric vehicle Thursday, with an interior that can beam different colors depending on the speed of the car, as the automaker continues its ambitious EV push with an eye on challenging rivals such as Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Ioniq 6 can travel up to 610 kilometers (379 miles) on a single charge of its 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery, compared with 429 kilometers for the Ioniq 5, Hyundai said in a statement as the car debuted at the Busan International Motor Show in South Korea. Production will start in the third quarter this year, and batteries will be supplied by LG Energy Solution Ltd. and another Korean partner, SK On Co.

Sales in South Korea will begin in September with a base price of 55 million won ($42,000), the company said. US sales will begin in early 2023 and the wider rollout will be announced later. Prices for customers overseas haven’t been announced yet.

The EV will be aimed at young, single professionals, in contrast to the bigger, more family-focused Ioniq 5, Hyundai’s senior vice president of North America sales Randy Parker said. The car will be produced in Asan, South Korea, and there are no plans to make it outside the country for now, EV head Heung Soo Kim said. Hyundai didn’t announce a sales target for the model.

Hyundai plans to invest 95.5 trillion won in electrification this decade, introducing at least 17 new models between this year and 2030 and targeting annual sales of 1.87 million EVs by the end of the period. The company is gunning for a 7% share of the global EV market by 2030, and an 11% share in the US.

The arrival of the Ioniq 6 comes about seven-and-a-half months after Hyundai unit Kia unveiled its latest Niro electric SUV. Kia’s EV9, a luxury SUV, will be released in 2023.

Hyundai and Kia together sold about 123,000 battery-powered and plug-in hybrid EVs in the first half of this year, putting them third on the world’s top EV-maker list, behind Tesla and BYD Co., according to BloombergNEF data. The Europe, Middle East and Africa region accounted for nearly 60% of their sales, while Kia has become the second-most popular EV brand in the US this year.

“I’m positive about the Ioniq 6, especially in Europe because Ioniq 5 and Kia’s EV 6 were so popular there,” said Angela Hong, an analyst with Nomura in Seoul. “Hyundai’s EV margins don’t seem that bad so far because a weaker Korean won has offset losses from higher battery prices.”

The won has weakened about 10% against the dollar this year.

The Ioniq 6 has similar autonomous driving features to the Ioniq 5, including Highway Driving Assist 2 and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist. The model’s seats are about 30% thinner than other models in the series, providing more legroom, while there are five USB ports and space next to the driver for a laptop. Some software can also be updated remotely, a first for Hyundai.

  • Check Bloomberg Green’s Electric Car Ratings Here

“Hyundai is changing so fast to win the race in EV industry, faster than other traditional carmakers,” said Woo Taek Hwang, a fund manager at Korea Investment Management Co. in Seoul. “The Ioniq series reminds me of Samsung’s Galaxy series, when Samsung was working extremely hard to catch up with Apple’s iPhones. Hyundai is becoming a fast follower for Tesla.”

(Adds details on battery partners and pricing in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, which the South Korean automaker is betting will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. The Ioniq 6 is one of more than 31 electric models that Hyundai Motor Group - including Hyundai Motor, its sister company Kia Corp and premium brand Genesis - plans to introduce through 2030 to secure a projected 12% of the global EV market. Hyundai's sedan will expand its EV range beyond its current crossovers and SUVs to compete head-to-head against Tesla's best-selling Model 3 sedan.

  • Back-to-school spending to set record on pricier supplies - report

    Retailers are set for the strongest back-to-school shopping season on record as inflation drives up prices of clothes and supplies and more students return to physical classrooms after two years of pandemic disruption, a Deloitte forecast showed. Spending is expected to jump 5.8% to $34.4 billion this year, Deloitte said on Thursday, citing an online survey of 1,200 parents of school-aged children.

  • Best States to Own an Electric Vehicle – 2022 Study

    Between 2014 and 2019, electric car sales increased by 174.8%. Among the commonly cited reasons for considering an electric vehicle purchase, 30% of respondents in a 2021 Forbes survey cited the reduced cost of fuel. With the national average for … Continue reading → The post Best States to Own an Electric Vehicle – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Facebook dumps contractor, but union says janitors will keep jobs

    Meta Platforms Inc. has terminated its contract with a vendor that provides hundreds of service workers at its Silicon Valley headquarters, a year after MarketWatch reported about that vendor's handling of janitors' holiday pay.

  • Inverse Tesla Bet Is Among First Single-Stock ETFs to Hit US

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s first leveraged single-stock ETFs will debut Thursday, launching into a miserable year for US equities and accompanied by a barrage of regulator warnings over their potential risks.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Poin

  • EU Cuts Euro-Area GDP Forecast, Sees 7.6% Inflation, Draft Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro area’s rebound from the pandemic will be weaker than anticipated while inflation will be faster because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to draft projections by the European Commission. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFed Could Weigh Historic 100 B

  • U.S., Japanese insurers back autonomous vehicle firm May Mobility

    U.S. auto insurer State Farm and Japanese insurance company Tokio Marine have joined in a $111 million funding round for autonomous vehicle technology startup May Mobility, the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based company said on Tuesday. The funding will allow May Mobility to continue work with Toyota Motor Corp on self-driving people movers, May Mobility said in a statement. State Farm, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, invested through its State Farm Ventures arm, which puts money into startups working on technology that could improve vehicle safety.

  • Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • The Energy Systems Revolution Has Arrived; These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Benefit

    Investors have a rare opportunity today. At a time of sharp market declines, raging inflation, and growing fears of a general economic recession, that may seem a counterintuitive statement – but it’s true. While the macro picture may be grim, at least one economic/technological sector is offering a real chance to get in on the ground floor of radical sea-change. There’s a growing realization that fossil fuels are polluting and that we cannot go on depending on them indefinitely. The result: an a

  • Twitter CEO Warns Staff of ‘Noise’ Ahead as Company Sues Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal warned employees Tuesday that the company’s lawsuit against Elon Musk will create a lot of distractions around the company, encouraging them to stay focused. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFed Could Weigh Histo

  • 9 best Walmart deals on Amazon Prime Day, including an $18 grill and under-$100 laptop

    From outdoor furniture, to laptops to Google and Apple devices, here's what Walmart's slashing prices on during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

  • U.S. venture capital dealmaking slows on economic uncertainty

    The value of deals struck in the first half of 2022 dropped to $144.2 billion, due to an ongoing stock market rout driven by fears of a looming recession, raging inflation and aggressive rate hikes, from $158.2 billion over the same period last year. The pace of VC activity is also expected to slow in the second half of 2022 as the threshold for closing deals rises and pricing uncertainty extends to the early stages of the investment cycle. "Exits remain extremely low while late-stage companies act with caution as a result of bearish public market activity," said John Gabbert, founder and chief executive of PitchBook.

  • Asian markets rise despite rate-hike fears over U.S. inflation

    Asian stock markets rose Thursday despite a record-setting U.S. inflation report that pointed to more possible interest rate hikes that investors worry will chill economic growth.

  • Tesla’s Berlin factory to produce only black and white Model Ys

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses the limited color options car buyers are facing, particularly for certain Teslas.

  • London’s Place at Heart of Metals Trade Is Still at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The immediate anger toward how the London Metal Exchange handled the nickel squeeze is not fading. It continues to threaten the LME's status as the home of global benchmark prices for the world’s key industrial metals. Back in March, the LME allowed prices to soar 250% in less than two days, then retroactively cancelled $3.9 billion in trades. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin called it “one of the worst days in my professional career in terms of watching the behavior of an exchange.” Month

  • BMW jumps into microtransactions: Begins selling heated seat subscriptions in South Korea

    A cozy tush? That’ll run you $18 per month.

  • As New Zealand reopens, exodus worsens labour crunch

    New Zealand's easing of its strict border curbs has triggered a rush of new departures among locals seeking fresh opportunities abroad, adding further pressure to the country's already tight employment market. That exodus comes as New Zealand struggles to fill jobs with the number of foreign workers still very low and the economy close to maximum employment. The issue has become somewhat politically contentious with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week deflecting questions about health services in his country poaching New Zealand nurses to fill their own shortfall.

  • India is set to overtake China in 2023 as the world's most populous nation, the United Nations says

    As China's population crisis looms, the world's largest democracy is poised to take the number one spot.

  • Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like

    The legacy carmaker is accelerating efforts to deliver on its promise to become a top player in the electric vehicle market.