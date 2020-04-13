Hyundai Veloster N is officially getting a dual-clutch automatic transmission







The Hyundai Veloster N will soon be available with a dual-clutch automatic transmission alongside the standard six-speed manual. Reports of this being the case have reached our ears previous to today, but now the information is official from Hyundai’s N division.

An Instagram video revealed the news, showing a video of a Veloster N with said dual-clutch transmission. Check out the video post below.





The post also reveals a couple details about the transmission itself. It’ll be an eight-speed “Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission,” which we imagine is the same one that is in the upcoming Sonata N-Line. The video flashes the important parts in front of our faces. We get to see the stubby gear lever, paddle shifters behind the steering wheel and a neat gauge cluster display that says “N Grin Shift.” We’ve seen mention of “N Grin” systems as it relates to drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, N, N Custom), but not in the context of a “Grin Shift” before. Let’s hope it makes us smile. The last little Easter egg is a light up seat emblem on the seatback.

This video also suggests that the dual-clutch transmission will be coming to the 2020 Veloster N. This car hasn’t even been fully revealed yet, but if Hyundai has plans to come to market immediately, we won’t be complaining. In all likelihood, the automatic Veloster N will arrive as a 2021 model year car.

As of right now, the Veloster N is offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder at two power levels (250 horsepower standard or 275 horsepower with the Performance Package). We’ve been impressed with how the Veloster N drives at every turn so far — let’s hope an automatic transmission is able to return a raucous and lively driving experience just like its three-pedal sibling does.

Related video:



Click here to See Video >>



You Might Also Like





