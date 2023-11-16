Hyundai’s high-performance Ioniq 5 N EV goes on sale in acMarch

Hyundai just announced that its forthcoming Ioniq 5 N electric vehicle will go on sale next March via approved retailers, in addition to officially unveiling the car to US-based consumers at AutoMobility LA. The Ioniq 5 N was first teased back in July, so it’s nice to have a definitive release date, despite the lack of pricing information.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the company’s first N-branded EV, which is basically a sub-brand dedicated to high-performance vehicles. To that end, this upgraded version of the standard Ioniq 5 EV can go from zero to 60 MPH in just over three seconds, with a top speed of 161 MPH. As a reference point, that older Ioniq 5 maxes out at 115 MPH. The dual motors of the Ioniq 5 N create 641 Horsepower (478 kW) with the proprietary N Grin Boost engaged.

This is an electric vehicle, so the battery requires some attention. The Ioniq 5 N’s newly-designed 84 kWH battery features a thermal regulation system to reduce heat-induced power degradation. To that end, you’ll go from 10 percent to 80 percent of juice in just 18 minutes, when connected to a DCFC 350 kW charger.

This vehicle is also outfitted with plenty of high-performance features, many of them with the company’s preferred “N” nomenclature. There’s the specially-tuned N R-MDPS (Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering) system, the N Pedal system for responsive handling, the N Drift Optimizer for maintaining the perfect drift angle and the N Brake Regen system to help conserve that all-important juice, among others.

A car interior. (Hyundai)

There’s also a greater emphasis on driver feedback, to allow for more precise control during difficult driving conditions. This is aided by the integrated 10-speaker sound system. All aspects of the vehicle, from the steering wheel to the pedals, feature N-branded elements. Finally, there’s a newly-designed control center complete with a sliding armrest, knee pads, shin support, USB-C ports, a wireless charger and, the techiest feature of all, cupholders.

As previously mentioned, the Ioniq 5 N goes on sale next March, with pricing to come at a later date. The standard Ioniq 5 starts at $39,700, so it’ll be more than that, likely much more than that.