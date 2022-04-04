  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'I want Russians gone from my country,' Ukrainian lawmaker says as brutal war grinds on

Alexander Nazaryan
·Senior White House Correspondent
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Inna Sovsun
    Ukrainian politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON — Inna Sovsun has heard the shelling, the Russian firepower aimed at Kyiv. And she can hear the Western promises to help Ukraine, her native country, defend itself against the Russian invasion. It is difficult to reconcile the two.

“We were hearing explosions every 30 minutes,” the liberal Ukrainian politician says, describing the assault — supposedly during a period of Russian goodwill amid ceasefire negotiations — as “the toughest night we have had here in Kyiv” since the Kremlin launched an unprovoked invasion of its much smaller neighbor in late February.

“It’s not de-escalation at all,” Sovsun told Yahoo News in an interview conducted over video link from her Kyiv apartment. “We have very little trust in what the Russians are saying overall.”

A man rides his bike past a destroyed Russian tank on March 30 in Trostyanets, Ukraine.
A man rides his bike past a destroyed Russian tank in Trostyanets, Ukraine, on March 30. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Last week’s peace talks in Istanbul appeared encouraging but failed to produce a ceasefire. Russian forces have since retreated from Kyiv, but in doing so have left evidence of their occupation, including what appears to have been the widespread killing of civilians in the suburban city of Bucha. Ukrainian officials have labeled it a genocide.

And they have continued to plead for more help from Western nations that have vowed to stand with Ukraine but are also afraid of provoking the Kremlin into a direct conflict that, some say, could lead to World War III.

For the Ukrainian people, that conflict is already here, making any equivocation or delay on the part of the West inexcusable. “Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter, in a message that included an image of bodies buried in the mud. (Warning: graphic content.) “The only way to stop this: help Ukraine kick Russians out as soon as possible. Partners know our needs. Tanks, combat aircraft, heavy air defense systems. Provide them NOW.”

The U.S. has provided $2 billion to Ukraine in military aid, including Stinger and Javelin surface-to-air missiles, as well as exploding Switchblade drones. But the White House has said it does not support a no-fly zone over Ukraine and that its military aid would be confined to what it has nebulously called defensive weaponry.

Over the weekend, the U.S. said it would facilitate a transfer of T-72 tanks to Ukraine, thus seemingly doing away with the defensive-weaponry label — and potentially allowing Ukrainian forces to reclaim more land.

Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, an American antitank missile
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, an American antitank missile. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

“I believe there is only a military solution to this war,” Sovsun says, arguing that providing Ukraine with long-range missiles with the capability of destroying Russian artillery would have saved thousands of civilian lives.

“I wish there were a diplomatic solution,” she says, “but any diplomatic solution requires us to compromise in our interests and the interests of our people.” A similar compromise ended the first Chechen war, but Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a second invasion that leveled the restive mountainous republic. Ukrainians also fear that anything but the complete return of Ukrainian land would give Putin the pretext he needs to take more.

“I want Russians gone from my country,” Sovsun told Yahoo News, describing talks with Putin as “hostage negotiations” bound to give away too much of Ukraine for a peace that won’t last. “You cannot be making deals with a person who continues to kill you.”

The slaughter at Bucha was a grotesque reminder of the incoherence of the Russian campaign, which Putin launched under the guise of purging the Ukrainian government of “Nazis” — a goal that has apparently since been abandoned. He has also lashed out at NATO and the U.S., offering a litany of grievances, though none that would come close to justifying a war that has already killed thousands of civilians and soldiers.

“I don’t know what the goal is,” Sovsun says of the Russian invasion. “I wish someone would tell me what the goal is, because it is changing all the time.” The retreat from Kyiv and Chernihiv appears to suggest that the Kremlin is seeking to consolidate its gains in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as in the Crimean Peninsula.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the city of Bucha.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, third from left, in the city of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on Monday. (Ronald Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)

“Their army is not as strong as they expected it to be,” Sovsun says of Russia. But that army is still three times the size of Ukraine’s, acting on the orders of a leader she calls “psychotic.”

Even as social media users celebrate Ukrainian victories, military experts caution against underestimating a military known for engaging in long, grueling conflicts without regard for the human toll of such involvement.

“The war is far from over and could still turn Russia’s way if the Russian military can launch a successful operation in eastern Ukraine,” says a Sunday assessment of the conflict from the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington, D.C., military think tank. Ukraine’s victory around Kyiv was “significant but not decisive,” the assessment argues.

The retreat from Kyiv could portend not only an effort at consolidation in the east but a turn toward counterinsurgency, of the kind that led to victory in the second Chechen war, which Putin launched in 1999. The arrival of forces loyal to pro-Putin Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov in Ukraine could be a sign that the conflict could soon look like the one that obliterated the small, Muslim-majority republic to keep it from becoming independent. (Bucha’s mayor has said Chechen paramilitary units were operating in his city, the site of last week’s massacre.)

“That is our territory,” Sovsun says. “We are within our right to have control over that territory, but we would not be able to do that with defensive weapons.”

Burned cars in the parking lot of the Retroville trade center in Kyiv.
Burned cars in the parking lot of the Retroville trade center in Kyiv on Sunday. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

The distinction makes little sense to Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., the lone Ukrainian-born member of the U.S. House of Representatives. “It’s all defensive in nature,” she told Yahoo News in an interview in her office. “The Ukrainians should be able to protect their own people.”

Sovsun believes that the successful defense of Ukraine could benefit Russia too, perhaps even leading to the end of Putin’s two-decade grip on a nation that once looked like it was on the path to democracy.

“If we can kick them out of our country,” she predicts, that “will lead to some changes in Russia as well.”

_____

What happened this week in Ukraine? Check out this explainer from Yahoo Immersive to find out.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine has regained control over the 'whole Kyiv region' following the Russian assault, the deputy defense minister says

    "The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader," the deputy defense minister said. The city suffered a weeks-long assault by Russian forces.

  • Ukrainian village leader and her family found shot and buried in shallow grave

    The bodies of Olha Sukhenko and her husband and son were found covered in sand in their village of Motyzhyn, near Kyiv.

  • 'This guy is brutal': Biden again calls Putin a war criminal after reports of atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine

    Speaking to reporters on Monday, President Biden reiterated his call that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal after reported atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine. "This guy is brutal," Biden said.

  • Horrifying images from Ukraine spark renewed calls for war crime investigations

    Ukrainian officials shared photos and videos of what they said showed dozens of bodies in civilian clothing in the streets of Bucha, northwest of capital Kyiv.

  • Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha

    Ukraine has accused the Russian military of massacring residents of Bucha, a town northwest of the capital Kyiv, an area Ukrainian troops said they recaptured on Saturday. "All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the 'crimes' of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are another provocation," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Biden calls for war crimes trial against Putin: 'You saw what happened in Bucha'

    "You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal," Biden told reporters. "You saw what happened in Bucha."

  • Ukraine Update: Germany Expels Russians as Biden Slams Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- The Defense Ministry in Kyiv said that it sees signs of Russia regrouping its troops to gain a tactical advantage in southern areas of Ukraine, storing fuel and organizing hospitals for an influx of wounded as it prepares for a new offensive.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible

  • Zelenskiy says Russian 'war crimes' in Ukraine make negotiations harder

    BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday it had become harder for his country to negotiate with Russia since Kyiv became aware of the scale of atrocities carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine. Zelenskiy spoke on national television from the town of Bucha in the Kyiv region, where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions have been found in territory retaken from Russian troops. Moscow has denied any accusations related to the killing of civilians in Bucha.

  • Zelensky in Bucha: Ukraine wants "to show the world what happened here"

    Visiting the town of Bucha, where Russian forces are accused of committing war crimes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday told reporters, "We want you to show the world what happened here," per CNN.Driving the news: As Ukrainian forces retook the Kyiv region and other areas over the weekend, officials and independent photographers reported bodies of civilians — some with their hands tied behind their backs — strewn in the streets of the city of Bucha.Get market news worthy of your

  • Ukrainian photojournalist covering Russian invasion was killed near Kyiv with 'small arms fire': report

    While reporting in a conflict zone near Kyiv with a colleague, Levin went missing on March 13, per The Associated Press.

  • Zelenskyy visited Bucha, town reclaimed from Russia where 300 civilians were killed

    Ukraine accused Russian forces of mass killings in Bucha, near Kyiv, as well as raping women and killing children there.

  • Ukraine claims control over Kyiv region

    STORY: Ukraine on Saturday said its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion. Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister proclaimed on Facebook, “The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader.” There was no Russian comment on the claim, which Reuters could not immediately verify. As Russian troops regrouped for battles in the east, towns surrounding Kyiv bore scars of five weeks of fighting. In Bucha, dead bodies laid scattered in the streets. The mayor said more than 300 residents had been killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian forces of leaving behind mines in the north as they withdrew. “They are mining houses, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed. There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers. We are moving forward, we are moving carefully, and everyone who returns to this territory must also be very careful.”Russia's defense ministry did not reply to a request for comment on the mining allegations. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a 'special military operation' to demilitarize and 'denazify' its neighbour.It has depicted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace talks. Both sides described talks held this week in Istanbul and by video link as "difficult." But a Ukrainian negotiator said on Saturday enough progress had been made to allow for direct talks between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Russia prepares bill seeking jail terms for adhering to sanctions

    The bill, if passed, would mark further tightening of Russian laws after Moscow launched what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting an unprecedented wave of Western economic sanctions in response. The new bill, which needs to be approved by the parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law, aims to prevent a deterioration of Russia's economic situation, Interfax quoted lawmaker, Pavel Krasheninnikov, as saying.

  • Laws require language support for students. Many SC districts are ‘exploitative’ instead

    Reporters sent a survey to every school district in South Carolina. The results showed dozens were breaking civil rights laws by not providing enough translation and interpretation services for international students in the classroom.

  • US seizes yacht owned by oligarch with close ties to Putin

    The U.S. government on Monday seized a 254-foot yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a first by the Biden administration under sanctions imposed after the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine and targeting pricey assets of Russian elites. Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police going in and out of the boat.

  • A French shipyard says it doesn't know who to bill mooring fees for a detained $120 million superyacht linked to a Russian oligarch

    The Amore Vero, linked to Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, was detained by France on March 2. La Ciotat Shipyards told Reuters it doesn't know who to bill.

  • Russia's failures in Ukraine have dented the 'elite' status of its paratrooper force

    The Russian military's elite airborne force, the VDV, has been at the center of Moscow's offensive against Ukraine.

  • US stocks trade mixed as investors watch developments in Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

    Twitter was in the spotlight, with shares jumping as Elon Musk disclosed a big stake in the social media company.

  • Explainer-How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

    Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes in the town of Bucha just outside Kyiv, with Germany, France and others expressing outrage at the images of dead civilians. The mayor of Bucha said on Saturday that 300 residents had been killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation. Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs showing bodies in Bucha were "yet another provocation" by the Ukrainian government.

  • A Georgia Restaurant Has a Racist History. What Should Become of It?

    SMYRNA, Ga. — For half a century, celebrities, tourists and local residents flocked to Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, a restaurant known as much for its Southern menu as for its depiction of plantation life and racist imagery, where white patrons were served by young Black waiters with yoke-like wooden menu boards hung around their necks. Aunt Fanny herself — Fanny Williams, a Black cook who worked for the white family who owned the business — was once described in a newspaper article as “a famous colored