How Do i2S SA’s (EPA:ALI2S) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll evaluate i2S SA (EPA:ALI2S) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for i2S:

0.0031 = €25k ÷ (€11m - €3.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, i2S has an ROCE of 0.3%.

View our latest analysis for i2S

Does i2S Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see i2S's ROCE is meaningfully below the Electronic industry average of 7.6%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how i2S stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

i2S delivered an ROCE of 0.3%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how i2S's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:ALI2S Past Revenue and Net Income, October 31st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if i2S has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect i2S's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

i2S has total liabilities of €3.1m and total assets of €11m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

What We Can Learn From i2S's ROCE

While that is good to see, i2S has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).