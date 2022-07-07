Is i3 Verticals (IIIV) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the management team added one new holding and eliminated two positions from the Fund portfolio. With very little cash, the portfolio remains fully invested. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund mentioned i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2012, i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) is a Nashville, Tennessee-based IT service management company with a $811.4 million market capitalization. i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) delivered a 9.83% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -19.49%. The stock closed at $25.03 per share on July 05, 2022.

Here is what Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund has to say about i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) provides payment and software solutions with a focus in public sector, education, and healthcare. During the quarter, the company reported revenue and profit above expectations and completed an acquisition in the public sector vertical."

software

Photo by Hack Capital on Unsplash

Our calculations show that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) was in 13 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 14 funds in the previous quarter. i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) delivered a -13.09% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.