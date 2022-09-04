i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) insider upped their holding by 86% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in i3 Verticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IIIV ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

i3 Verticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO Gregory Daily made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$19.06 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$22.45. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does i3 Verticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.8% of i3 Verticals shares, worth about US$6.0m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The i3 Verticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded i3 Verticals shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more i3 Verticals stock. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in i3 Verticals, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

