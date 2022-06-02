i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse i3 Verticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IIIV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. The US$754m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$4.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is i3 Verticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for i3 Verticals

Consensus from 8 of the American IT analysts is that i3 Verticals is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 110% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving i3 Verticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. i3 Verticals currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in i3 Verticals' case is 100%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on i3 Verticals, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at i3 Verticals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is i3 Verticals worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether i3 Verticals is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on i3 Verticals’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.