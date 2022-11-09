When Will i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at i3 Verticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IIIV) future prospects. i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$4.5m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is i3 Verticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering i3 Verticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$9.0m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 112% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of i3 Verticals' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. i3 Verticals currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

