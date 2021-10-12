i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) shareholders have earned a 6.5% CAGR over the last three years

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 27% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 21%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that i3 Verticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

i3 Verticals actually saw its revenue drop by 26% per year over three years. The modest share price gain of 7% per year suggests holders are sanguine about the falling revenue. As a general rule we don't like it when a loss-making company isn't even growing revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for i3 Verticals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

i3 Verticals shareholders are down 9.4% for the year, but the broader market is up 25%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 7% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for i3 Verticals you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

