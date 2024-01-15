I44 and Turner Turnpike now open after two crashes

BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said it has now reopened parts of the Turner Turnpike that were closed due to two multiple-vehicle crashed from the winter weather.

Eastbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Bristow is now back open as well as a section near Kellyville at mile marker 211.

Westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike at Chandler has reopened. That area also saw a multiple-vehicle crash involving several commercial vehicles.

Motorists are advised use caution, drive for conditions and slow down until all remaining slick spots and snow packs are cleared.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.