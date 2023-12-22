i84 Mystery Flag Music Video

TechCrunch

Lawmakers take note: Elon Musk-owned X appears to have quietly complied with a hard legal requirement in the European Union that requires larger platforms (aka VLOPs) to provide researchers with data access in order to study systemic risks arising from use of their services -- risks such as disinformation, child safety issues, gender-based violence and mental heath concerns. X (or Twitter as it was still called at the time) was designated a VLOP under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) back in April after the bloc's regulators confirmed it meets their criteria for an extra layer of rules to kick in that are intended to drive algorithmic accountability via applying transparency measures on larger platforms. Researchers intending to study systemic risks in the EU now appear to at least be able to apply for access to study X's data by accessing a web form through a button which appears at the bottom of this page on its developer platform.