What Is iA Financial's (TSE:IAG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding iA Financial (TSE:IAG) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 33% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 43% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 21% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does iA Financial's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

iA Financial's P/E of 6.50 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that iA Financial has a lower P/E than the average (8.0) P/E for companies in the insurance industry.

April 22nd 2020

This suggests that market participants think iA Financial will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with iA Financial, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by iA Financial earnings growth of 14% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 9.9% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

iA Financial's Balance Sheet

iA Financial's net debt is 15% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On iA Financial's P/E Ratio

iA Financial's P/E is 6.5 which is below average (11.5) in the CA market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about iA Financial over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.9 back then to 6.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.