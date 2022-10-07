IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) insiders need another US$12k to breakeven on a US$12m stock purchase even after recent gains

Insiders who bought US$12m worth of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 8.4% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$12k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

IAA Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Peter Kamin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.7m worth of shares at a price of US$35.61 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$35.22). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

IAA insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of IAA

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that IAA insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IAA Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in IAA and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IAA. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with IAA (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

