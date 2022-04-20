Is IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) A Wise Investment Choice?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Symmetry Invest A/S, an alternative investment association, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund delivered a return that was about double the overall market while keeping its net exposure around 75% throughout the year. The fund's goal is to deliver the best risk-adjusted returns over time. Symmetry Invest A/S also reported a net 23% yearly CAGR over its 9 years since inception. On a gross level, the fund's CAGR has been around 30% per year. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

Symmetry Invest A/S, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1995, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is a New York, New York-based media company with an $8.6 billion market capitalization. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) delivered a -23.40% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -39.46%. The stock closed at $95.95 per share on April 14, 2022.

Here is what Symmetry Invest A/S has to say about IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Only a few people have heard about IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC is about building scalable online businesses and do a “spin-off” when they are ready to be on their own. Even though people don’t know IAC most people know many of the spin-off’s including Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) (Tinder), LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP).

If you had bought 100 $ worth of IAC in 1995 and kept all spin-offs the value at the end of 2021 would have been 4.000 $ or +15% compounded annually. That is comparable to 1.300 $ or 10% for the S&P. The track record since 2015 when Joey Levin became CEO is even stronger.

The biggest asset today comes from the world’s biggest digital publishing house Dotdash/Meredith and ownership stakes in Angi, MGM, Turo (pending IPO). They also have a cash cow in Ask Media Group and early-stage venture cases like care.com, Vivian and Bluecrew etc.

When we look at a SOTP of IAC today the enterprise value is around $1 billion This is around 2x EBIT for Dotdash/Meredith in 2023. And then you get Ask Media Group (+100 million in yearly profits) care.com (leading marketplace for care in USA) and a lot of other venture bets for free.

At the same time, we see more upside than downside in Angi, MGM and Turo at these levels. The cash position has historically been allocated at high incremental ROI."

Our calculations show that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was in 47 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 47 funds in the previous quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) delivered a -27.67% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Consider Investing in nVent Electric (NVT)?

    Fiduciary Management, an investment management firm, published its “Small-Cap Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The FMI Small Cap portfolios declined approximately 4.4% (gross)/4.5% (NET) in the March quarter compared to a 7.53% drop in the Russell 2000 Index, and a 2.40% loss in the Russell […]

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • A $30 million fund backed by dozens of VIPs aims to bolster founders of Asian descent

    Four years ago, a nonprofit collective called Gold House was formed to advance the interests -- and safety -- of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S. Given the country's long history of anti-Asian racism, it was overdue, argues Bing Chen, a former Google product manager turned YouTube exec turned founder and investor who cofounded the organization. First, it aimed to tackle misconceptions in the media, where Asian women have long been "overly sexualized and Asian men are overly emasculated, which can result in really deleterious treatment," including, in some cases, anti-Asian hate crimes, which spiked during the pandemic. Toward that end, says Chen, Gold House now "culturally consults on the accuracy of scenes, products, and characters [associated with] basically every major Asian film and creative project."

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $156.35, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • IMF Says China’s Outflows Show Deepening Divergence With U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor outflows from China reflect a deepening divergence in monetary policy between the world’s two biggest economies.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingThe Federal Reserve has signaled aggressive rate hikes while the People’s Bank of Ch

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past year amid a confluence of risk factors and shifting preferences in the market. With Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) software, even employees with little or no coding experience can build, deploy, and modify applications. Appian's low-code software allows businesses to easily launch and update internal applications for streamlining functions and improving workflows, and its stock looks like a great buy on the heels of precipitous sell-offs.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    Here are three dividend stocks that are poised to pay you for the rest of your life. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the largest rural-lifestyle retailer in the U.S., operating a total of 2,003 stores in 49 states at the end of 2021. The pandemic has been a catalyst for the company, pushing more people to focus on their homes and farms, and helping to raise the company's results to new highs.

  • Pfizer Is Under Pressure Today, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $51 level.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

    It can be tough to gauge the current stock market. Growth stocks have come down massively from their highs, energy stocks have sought a return to glory, and defensive stocks are again in vogue. The geopolitical situation adds another unpredictable stressor to investors' minds.

  • China Merchants Bank sinks by most in 11 years as damage to shareholders snowballs to US$35 billion in two days

    China Merchants Bank slumped by the most in more than a decade after the nation's biggest retail lender removed its top executive without giving a reason. Investors suffering a US$35 billion beating over two days would be asking for an explanation. The stock tanked 11.5 per cent to HK$52.90 at the close of Tuesday trading in Hong Kong, slicing HK$124.6 billion (US$15.7 billion) from its market capitalisation as trading resumed in the city after a two-day holiday. Tuesday's losses were the worst

  • You need to pay more attention to dividends — this math shows why they beat inflation

    Because the stock market’s dividend yield in recent years has been at record low levels, traders interested in turning a quick buck aren’t interested. Perhaps the best recent example of this comes from Exxon Mobil, (XOM) whose earnings took a big hit during the first months of the pandemic. From earnings per share of $4.88 in 2018, the company’s EPS dropped to minus $5.25 in 2020.