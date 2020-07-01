IAC and Match Group Complete Full Separation

NEW YORK and DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) and Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced the successful completion of the separation of Match Group from the remaining businesses of IAC. As a result of the separation, Match Group's dual class voting structure has been eliminated and the interest in Match Group formerly held by IAC is now held directly by IAC's shareholders. Starting today, "new" IAC will trade under the symbol "IAC" and "new" Match Group under the symbol "MTCH."

In the quarter century since Barry Diller took the helm of IAC—then a collection of television stations called Silver King Communications worth $250 million—the company has grown into 10 separate publicly-traded businesses, including Match Group. IAC and its progeny are collectively worth nearly $60 billion today.

The transaction allows a smaller, more nimble IAC to shape a new generation of category leaders—from both the seeds existing within IAC's portfolio and the pursuit of entirely new opportunities.

Match Group's combination of category leadership, growth, and cash flow is virtually unrivaled; as a standalone company Match Group now benefits from increased strategic flexibility, enhanced trading liquidity and the eligibility for index inclusion. With a market cap of $30 billion, Match Group is the largest business IAC has separated in its 25-year history. Since Match Group's initial public offering in 2015, the company has more than doubled subscribers and revenue. Match Group's flagship product, Tinder, is the highest grossing non-gaming app worldwide, with a global presence.

"This is just the largest transaction at the core of our strategy throughout these 25 years," said Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC. "Be opportunistic, be balance sheet conservative, build up enterprises and when they deserve independence let them have it. Be a conglomerate and an anti-conglomerate, a business model that has been unique to us."

"Back to work again," said Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Executive Chairman of Match Group, "this is the fun part."

Said Match Group CEO Shar Dubey, "This is a momentous occasion for Match Group, as we are the largest IAC success story to date. Our team is phenomenal, and we are ready to continue growing our businesses, investing in new bets, and expanding our footprint in new markets. We have a proven track record here, and we look forward to taking it to the next level."

As of today, IAC and Match Group each stand on their own as distinct and thriving companies, both well positioned for future growth and organized to continue building.

Details

Upon close of the transaction, IAC shareholders received one share of "new" IAC common stock and 2.1584 shares of "new" Match Group common stock for each share of IAC common stock held immediately prior to the transaction. In addition, IAC received $838 million of cash representing $3 per share of Match Group common stock previously held by IAC and the aggregate cash consideration not elected by Match Group public shareholders. IAC expects to receive an additional $1.4 billion in proceeds from the sale of shares of New Match common stock, which is expected to close later today.

Pre-transaction shareholders of Match Group (other than IAC) received one share of "new" Match Group common stock plus either (i) $3.00 per share in cash or (ii) 0.0337 of a share of "new" Match Group common stock worth $3.00, based on a Match Group stock price of $88.9466 calculated in accordance with the transaction agreement, for each share of Match Group common stock held immediately prior to the transaction.