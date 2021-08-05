Iacobellis trial likely to come next spring, larger venue sought

Aug. 5—A former Manhattan restaurant owner accused of rape and sexual assault of multiple women could have a trial next spring.

Robert Iacobellis' trial likely will be in March 2022. District Judge Kendra Lewison set the next scheduling hearing for Oct. 5. She said she expects his trial to require a larger venue.

The former owner of Bob's Diner, 62, faces 27 counts of sexual assault and rape stemming from allegations brought forth by four women. Three of the women were minors at the time the alleged crimes occurred.

Lewison said she believes his trial will need to be in the Wareham building to allow for the numbers of spectators who may want to attend. Another option for a trial venue included opening up another courtroom equipped with closed-circuit TV for the overflow crowd.

Iacobellis was arrested in August 2019 and remains in the Riley County Jail on a $400,000 bond.