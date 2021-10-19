IAEA chief: Aukus could set precedent for pursuit of nuclear submarines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julian Borger in Washington
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said other states could follow Australia’s example and seek to build nuclear-powered submarines, raising serious proliferation and legal concerns.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said during a visit to Washington that he had sent a special team to look into the safety and legal implications of the Aukus partnership announced last month, in which the US and UK will help Australia build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

If the plan is carried through, it would be the first time a non-nuclear weapons state has acquired nuclear-powered submarines. It reflects a grey area in the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which allows fissile material to be removed from IAEA safeguards for such purposes.

Related: Nuclear submarines’ uncertain delivery date means ageing Collins class could be in use until 2050

The procedures by which the agency would ensure that the fuel, removed from agency oversight, is not diverted to making nuclear weapons have yet to be worked out.

“We have to have specific agreements to make sure that whatever they receive technology-wise or material-wise, is under safeguards,” Grossi told reporters on Tuesday.

“There has to be a specific arrangement with the IAEA,” he said. “Now we have to dot the Is and cross the Ts, which has never been done before, and it’s a very, very demanding process.”

Grossi said it “cannot be excluded” that other countries would use the Aukus precedent to pursue their own nuclear submarine plans.

Canada and South Korea have both contemplated building nuclear-powered submarines, which can stay underwater longer and are quieter than their conventional counterparts. Brazil too has an ongoing nuclear submarine project.

Grossi noted that Iran informed the IAEA in 2018 of its intention to start a naval nuclear propulsion program. In a letter to the agency, the Iranian government said that for the first five years of the project, no nuclear facility would be involved.

In meetings in New York during the UN general assembly last month, Iranian officials pointed to the Aukus deal as a precedent to move the country’s own nuclear submarine plans forward.

Grossi said a limiting factor for other nations seeking to emulate Australia was the technical challenges in building a nuclear-propelled submarine.

“To have a nuclear reactor in a submarine in a vessel operating safely is a very difficult thing to do,” he said.

The IAEA director general said that the onus on US and the UK in the Aukus deal was to ensure that the nuclear material and technology was transferred to Australia in a safe way that did not raise risks of nuclear weapon proliferation. He said the issue had been raised in his talks with US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Washington this week.

“I think he’s fully aware of the implications, and we are going to have an engagement, formal engagement, soon in a tripartite way or otherwise,” Grossi said. “I already set up a taskforce within the inspectorate, composed of very experienced safeguards inspectors and legal experts to look into this.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan on the brink amid scramble for democracy

    A power-sharing deal between the military and civilians is under pressure with concerns of violence.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro should face homicide charge for COVID-19 errors, says Senate report

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -The senator leading a congressional probe into Brazil's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors that led to the deaths of thousands. Bolsonaro has dismissed the probe as politically motivated. It is highly unlikely that he will face trial on any such charges, which would have to be brought by Brazil's prosecutor general whom Bolsonaro appointed.

  • $17 million reported ransom for kidnapped missionaries in Haiti

    A notorious gang is demanding a $17 million ransom for the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti, according to several reports. A mother and her five children are among those being held captive.

  • Grammys release inclusion requirement to ensure diverse show

    The Grammys will stick to its word with the public release of the full inclusion rider to ensure equity and inclusion in hiring on all levels of production for next year’s ceremony. The academy announced the adoption of the inclusion rider in August. “The inclusion rider is something that will provide an opportunity for people that may not have had one before,” he said in a recent interview.

  • China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology

    China said Monday its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be reused. The launch involved a spacecraft rather than a missile and was of “great significance for reducing the use-cost of spacecraft and could provide a convenient and affordable way to make a round trip for mankind’s peaceful use of space,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. China’s space program is run by its military and is closely tied to its agenda of building hypersonic missiles and other technologies that could alter the balance of power with the United States.

  • Almost all Afghans could fall into poverty in coming months, says U.N.

    Almost all Afghans could fall into poverty in coming months, says U.N.

  • Avalanche's MacKinnon clears COVID-19 protocol, will make season debut against Capitals

    Nathan MacKinnon will be in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

  • The other time a plane crashed into a New York City skyscraper

    There is one date that most people associate with a plane crashing into the tallest building in New York City, but 56 years before Sept. 11, 2001, an aircraft navigating through challenging weather collided with a different Manhattan landmark -- one that was the tallest skyscraper in the world at the time. The parallels of the two crashes are still used to this day to teach pilots. On July 28, 1945, a B-25 bomber piloted by Lt. Col. William Franklin Smith Jr. took off from Bedford, Massachusetts

  • FBI raids US properties of sanctioned Russian oligarch

    US Federal Bureau of Investigation agents conducted raids on Tuesday at luxury properties in Washington and New York linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

  • White House dials up 'urgency' as Biden meets with Democrats on economic bill

    The White House is holding a series of meetings this week to pressure Democrats to resolve their differences and reach a deal on the sweeping economic policy bill.

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem

    Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at a popular gathering place just outside Jerusalem's Old City as thousands celebrated a Muslim holiday, a repeat of violence earlier this year that eventually led to the 11-day Gaza war in May. Israeli police said Palestinians hurled rocks at police and public buses near the Damascus Gate leading into the Old City. Earlier, thousands of Palestinians had marched along the Old City walls and paused at the gate, where a scout band played the Palestinian national anthem.

  • ‘Halloween Kills': 6 Reasons Michael Myers Slayed at the Box Office Despite Peacock

    A popular horror franchise will always be seen on the big screen by slash-happy fans

  • Hezbollah brag of 100,000-strong force aimed at foes at home

    A boast by the leader of Hezbollah that he commands 100,000 fighters came as a surprise to many Lebanese, not least because it was addressed to a domestic audience rather than the militia's archenemy Israel. Experts say the figure, which exceeds the size of Lebanon's army by about 15,000 troops, is an exaggeration. “This is more about flexing Hezbollah’s muscles to demonstrate its power against other opposing political parties that want to undermine it,” said Dina Arakji, a researcher at Control Risks, a Dubai-based global risk consultancy group.

  • Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy diagnosed with lung cancer

    Islanders icon Mike Bossy announced he is battling cancer.

  • The economy on the brink, Taliban rely on former technocrats

    Afghanistan's ruling Taliban is turning to the financial managers of the former government for help steering the nation's battered economy away from the brink

  • 14 surprising things you probably never knew about 'Hocus Pocus'

    "Hocus Pocus," Disney's Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, has a lot of behind-the-scenes secrets and little-known facts you didn't know about.

  • Letters to the Editor: Just how outrageous were Colin Powell's Iraq lies to the U.N.?

    A Cold War-era missile engineer explains how unbelievable Colin Powell's remarks to the U.N. Security Council were on Iraq's weapons program.

  • IAEA Plans to Be Back in Iran in a Few Days

    The Head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says he expects to be back in Iran in "a few days." Rafael Grossi&nbsp;says his group has been talking to Iran's new government. He's on Bloomberg with Annmarie Hordern. (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag

  • A worker in Florida applied to 60 entry-level jobs in September and got one interview

    Joey Holz, whose experiment went viral, told Insider he specifically applied to businesses that were publicly complaining of a worker shortage.