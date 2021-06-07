IAEA head: Iran hasn't answered questions on uranium find

  • Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi from Argentina, before the start of the IAEA Board of Governors Meeting at the Vienna International Center in Vienna in Vienna, Austria, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
  • Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi from Argentina, before the start of the IAEA Board of Governors Meeting at the Vienna International Center in Vienna in Vienna, Austria, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
1 / 2

Austria IAEA

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi from Argentina, before the start of the IAEA Board of Governors Meeting at the Vienna International Center in Vienna in Vienna, Austria, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VIENNA (AP) — Iran has failed to answer questions about the discovery of uranium particles at former undeclared sites in the country, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Monday, calling on Tehran to provide information “without further delay.”

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been pushing Iran for answers on three sites dating back many years where inspections had revealed traces of uranium of man-made origin, suggesting they were once connected to Iran’s nuclear program.

The issue is separate from the ongoing negotiations aimed at bringing the United States back into Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers.

Grossi said in March that Iran had agreed to sit down with international technical experts investigating the discovery, and said he hoped to “come to some satisfactory outcome” by the time of the IAEA board meeting in June.

But in comments Monday to the IAEA's board of governors, Grossi said “after many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the agency has conducted complementary accesses.” He said Iran also hasn't answered questions regarding another undeclared location.

“The lack of progress in clarifying the agency’s questions concerning the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations seriously affects the ability of the agency to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program," Grossi said.

“For objectivity's sake, I should say that the Iranian government has reiterated its will to engage and to cooperate and to provide answers, but they haven't done that so far,” he told reporters later. “So I hope this may change, but as we speak, we haven't had any concrete progress.”

Recommended Stories

  • Letter from Africa: How Zimbabwe is still haunted by Robert Mugabe

    Long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe, who died in 2019, seems to be causing trouble from beyond the grave.

  • Is America's Car-Mart (CRMT) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

    America's Car-Mart (CRMT) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Mexico elections: President's majority to shrink after crime-hit poll

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's coalition is to lose its two-thirds majority in Congress.

  • Mexico president appears to hold key majority in elections

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party and its allies on Monday appeared poised to maintain their majority in Mexico's lower chamber of the congress, but fell short of a two-thirds majority as some voters boosted the struggling opposition, according to initial election results.. López Obrador's Morena party will have to rely on votes from its allies in the Workers Party and Green Party, but together they were expected to capture between 265 and 292 seats in the 500-seat lower house. It would also deprive the president of a qualified majority of two-thirds required to approve constitutional reforms.

  • British foreign minister discusses Iran with Saudi crown prince

    Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom on Monday and discussed Iran in addition to bilateral ties and climate change, the British foreign office said. Raab's visit comes as global powers work to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Saudi Arabia had opposed for not addressing Tehran's missile programme and support for regional proxies, including in Yemen. "The UK reaffirms our commitment to tackling our shared security challenges, including Iranian threats and the continued conflict in Yemen," a foreign office statement quoted Raab as saying, adding that Riyadh was a close friend and long-standing partner.

  • Ceuta and Melilla: Spain's enclaves in North Africa

    Moroccans accuse Spain of colonialism by retaining control of Ceuta and Melilla.

  • Harris has 'robust' Guatemala graft talks, tells migrants: 'do not come'

    GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption to help deter undocumented immigration from Central America to the United States. At a news conference with Giammattei, Harris said a U.S. task force would work with local prosecutors to punish corrupt actors in the region.

  • China EV Maker Betting on Cult Status to Sell a Million Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Since last July, a little-known automaker in China’s southwest has dominated the world’s largest electric car market, outselling bigger players and even Tesla Inc. almost every month with a tiny, bare-bones EV that starts at just $4,500.The Hongguang Mini is the brainchild of SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., a joint venture between SAIC Motor Corp. and Guangxi Automobile Group Co., two state-backed automakers, and U.S. giant General Motors Co.Based in the city of Liuzhou, known for

  • U.S. seizes $2.3 million in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Justice Department on Monday recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial after last month's hack of its systems that led to massive shortages at U.S. East Coast gas stations. The Justice Department has "found and recaptured the majority" of the ransom paid by Colonial, Monaco said.

  • Israel suspends ultranationalists' march in east Jerusalem

    Israeli police said Monday they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem's Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers last month. The parade, which celebrates Israel's capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, was underway on May 10 when Hamas fired rockets from Gaza toward the holy city, setting off heavy fighting. The war was preceded by weeks of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators in the Old City and in the nearby neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where Jewish settlers have waged a decades-long campaign to evict Palestinian families from their homes.

  • Australian NSW police spot entangled whale

    A video from the New South Wales police showed the giant creature struggling in the waters, with what looked like a rope trailing behind it.Marine rescue group ORRCA posted on its social media website that the entangled creature is believed to be a humpback whale.A rescue mission to free the whale has been paused due to fading light, according to the authorities. Spotters will head back to the NSW north coast on Tuesday (June 8) to attempt to find the creature.

  • 2 Arizona wildfires burn 60,000 acres and force hundreds of people to evacuate

    Two wildfires in eastern Arizona have triggered evacuation orders for hundreds of people as they burned across some 60,000 acres Sunday, per CNN.Driving the news: The fires are burning amid hot, dry conditions and as much of the state is experiencing an "extreme" or "exceptional drought."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: One of the blazes, the Telegraph Fire, has razed some 34,365 acres since erupting on Friday, forcing the closure of a major hig

  • Drama over Biden's infrastructure bill could spill onto the global climate stage

    The infrastructure drama enveloping Capitol Hill could spill onto the global climate stage.Why it matters: Major new U.S. investments and policies could help spur other nations to take more aggressive and tangible steps to cut emissions. But failure to steer major new initiatives through Congress could hinder the White House diplomatic posture as the U.N. conference looms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: The White House is negotiating with

  • How NC State defied the odds, advanced to an NCAA baseball super regional in slugfest

    The Wolfpack faced a large, early deficit against host Louisiana Tech. Here’s how they dug out of the hole to avoid an ‘if’ game scenario.

  • Biden wants to fix the nation's teacher shortage. Educators say the problem is worsening.

    President Joe Biden's American Families Plan includes $9 billion to address the shortage, providing funding to train, equip and diversify the nation’s teachers.

  • Chinese state media blasts US for taking Covid shots to Taiwan on a military plane

    Global Times accuses senators of ‘making further provocations’

  • What Meghan and Harry's New Daughter Needs to Know About Being a Second-Born

    Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the new daughter of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, was born on Friday, June 4, weighing in at a healthy 7 lbs., 11 oz and, according to a statement issued by the parents, “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.” As I wrote in both my book The Sibling Effect and in a 2007 TIME magazine cover story, the dice of life are loaded in favor of first borns in ways they simply aren’t for any siblings who come along later.

  • Lara Trump reveals she is not running for Senate seat at Donald Trump speech

    Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, has used his speech in North Carolina to reveal that she will not be running for a Senate seat in the state despite speculation she would. The wife of the former president’s second son, Eric, is a native of the Tar Heel state and had hinted that she may become the next member of a Trump political dynasty. Instead Mr Trump introduced his pick for the seat, congressman Ted Budd.

  • Vladimir Putin says prosecuting Capitol rioters is example of US ‘double standards’

    Russian president criticises prosecution of people with ‘political demands’

  • Hospital where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter born was founded by women in 1888

    Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital