IAEA reviews water release from damaged Japan nuclear plant

MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the site at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant where more than a million tons of treated radioactive waste water are to be released into the ocean, as they seek to determine how to make the decades-long project safe.

Japan has sought the IAEA's assistance to ensure the release meets international safety standards and to gain the understanding of neighboring countries that have sharply criticized the plan.

The water is being stored in about 1,000 tanks at the damaged plant which must be removed so that facilities can be built for its decommissioning, plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings says. The tanks are expected to reach their capacity of 1.37 million tons later this year.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing the meltdown of three reactors and the release of large amounts of radiation. Water used since the accident to cool the damaged reactor cores, which remain highly radioactive, has leaked extensively.

The government and TEPCO announced plans last year to begin gradually releasing the filtered but still-contaminated water in spring 2023 after its further treatment and dilution.

The IAEA team met this week with government and TEPCO officials and visited the Fukushima plant, where they saw the site of the planned discharge and monitored the collection of water samples from tanks and other areas, it said. The samples will be analyzed at IAEA labs.

“The IAEA taskforce made significant progress in its work this week to get a better understanding of Japan’s operational and regulatory plans for the discharge of treated water,” Lydie Evrard, IAEA's deputy director general and head of its department of nuclear safety and security, told reporters as the team finished its mission Friday.

Evrard said the role of the taskforce is to help Japan carry out the planned release safely under international standards, not to authorize or make decisions.

The water discharge plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, local residents and neighbors China and South Korea. Fukushima residents worry that the reputation of their agricultural and fishing products will be further tarnished by the water release.

Officials say all isotopes in the contaminated water selected for treatment can be reduced to releasable levels except for tritium, which is inseparable from the water but is harmless in small amounts. They say a gradual release of the water, diluted with seawater, into the ocean over decades is safe.

Evrard said the team witnessed early preparations at the plant for the release, including construction of equipment needed to discharge the water.

The team includes experts from 11 countries, including South Korea and China. Evrard said it plans to release a report in April on this week’s mission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed hikes will limit Mexico's monetary policy, central bank official says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The expectation that the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rate soon has put limits on Mexico's monetary policy, Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said on Thursday. Due to the close relationship between the U.S. and Mexican economies, the Bank of Mexico's monetary policy decisions could not counter those of the Federal Reserve, he said during a virtual appearance before a Mexican business summit. "We cannot have a monetary policy that is independent or countercyclical to the Federal Reserve," he said.

  • Hong Kongers queue up for mandatory COVID-19 tests

    The government also opened several dedicated treatment clinics for confirmed cases for the first time, in an effort to stave off increasing pressure on the health care system.Hospitals have been operating at maximum or over capacity with some patients being treated outside and the government has said it plans to make up to 10,000 hotel rooms available for patients.Hong Kong was expected to report around 5,000 new cases on Thursday, Now TV reported, up from the previous day's record high of 4,285 confirmed infections and an additional 7,000 preliminary positive cases.Hong Kong has recorded around 30,000 infections since the start of the pandemic, and around 230 deaths, far fewer than other similar sized major cities. However, medical experts have warned daily cases could surge to 28,000 by the end of March amid worries about high levels of vaccine hesitancy among the elderly.

  • The #1 Best Drinking Habit to Shrink Abdominal Fat, Says Dietitian

    Visceral fat, which is the type of fat that sits around your abdominal organs, can be really difficult to lose—especially if you aren't sure where to begin.Thankfully, making changes to your diet, including what you drink, is one place you can start. According to Courtney D'Angelo, MS, RD, registered dietitian and author at Go Wellness, one of the best drinking habits you can have when you're wanting to lose abdominal fat is to eliminate sugary drinks from your diet."Sugary drinks can include ju

  • France’s ‘Truffle of the Year’ Just Sold in a Record-Breaking NFT Auction

    NFT stands for gNarly French Truffle

  • Lawyer charged by Durham seeks dismissal of indictment

    A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John Durham with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting asked a judge on Thursday to dismiss the indictment, calling it a case of “extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.” Lawyers for Michael Sussmann said that if the indictment were allowed to proceed, it would “risk criminalizing ordinary conduct, raise First Amendment concerns, dissuade honest citizens from coming forward with tips, and chill the advocacy of lawyers who interact with the government.” Durham was tasked in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr with investigating potential government misconduct during the early days of the investigation into potential coordination between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

  • How to Detox Your Body Fast, Say Doctors

    Feeling bloated, tired, and generally worn out? Even though your body is fully capable of detoxing itself, there are certain things you can do to help speed the process along and support your health. Here is how to detox your body fast—and take control of your health. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Intermittent Fasting Did you know that intermittent fasting—also known as time restricted eating (TRE) encourages c

  • Pentagon accuses Russian jets of "unprofessional intercepts" of U.S. Navy planes

    Three U.S. Navy patrol aircraft "experienced unprofessional intercepts" by Russian planes over the weekend as they flew in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.Why it matters: As U.S. officials warn of an increased presence of Russian troops at Ukraine's border, State Department and Pentagon officials said in emailed statements that the U.S. had "made our concerns known" to Kremlin officials "through diplomatic channels" about the P-8A aircrafts' Medi

  • 21 Stocks That Will Profit From Rising Interest Rates

    The Fed is getting ready to make its move. Prepare your portfolio by buying stocks that benefit from higher rates. Protect it further by using options.

  • Attack on Ethiopia refugee camp kills five, displaces thousands: UN

    Fighting in northern Ethiopia's Afar region has "engulfed" a camp housing refugees from neighbouring Eritrea, the UN said Friday, killing five and forcing thousands to flee.

  • Fort Worth schools’ obsession with equity isn’t helping kids learn to read or do math

    One social-justice summit presenter even told presenters that there’s “a little white man deep inside of all of us.” [Opinion]

  • Mysterious yellow plastic strands on Cape Cod beaches leads to explosive revelation

    When a veteran beach clean-up expert noticed a bloom of yellow plastic tubing along Outer Cape strands, she began to ask questions.

  • DNA Test Finally Reveals What Emaciated 'Mystery Animal' Is After It Was Rescued Last Month

    No one could initially identify the animal species with certainty because of the creature's poor health and physical appearance

  • 19 Cleaning Hacks For People Who Are Super Lazy, But Also Hate Mess

    Get your house cleaner than it's ever been with minimal effort.View Entire Post ›

  • California wildlife agency trying to kill huge bear behind break-ins

    Officials and animal advocates agree the bear doesn't know how to hunt, but they disagree on how to stop it from damaging people's homes.

  • Plug Power taps European partners for hydrogen network expansion

    By the end of this year, the Latham manufacturer expects to produce an average of 70 tons of hydrogen per day from hydroelectric and other power sources not based on fossil fuels.

  • Tesla co-founder seeks to solve California's battery waste problem

    Redwood Materials, founded by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, will work with Ford and Volvo on an electric vehicle battery recycling program in California.

  • ‘Irreversible’: No easy fix for water fouled by gas driller

    Meeting with a man whose well water has been polluted for years, officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office asked him whether he’d consider accepting a treatment system from the gas driller charged with fouling his aquifer. Not a chance, Ray Kemble told them. One of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom has entered a difficult new phase as prosecutors pursue criminal charges against the state’s most prolific gas driller — and push for a settlement they say could yield more significant benefits for homeowners than a conviction.

  • 186,000 New Jerseyans are about to find out they have lead drinking water pipes

    Water providers must send certified letters to residents who have a lead service line coming into their homes, since lead has harmful properties.

  • Plant? Alien? A newly identified thistle is ‘funkiest of all,’ Colorado botanist says

    The quirky name of the newly identified plant is meant to honor a certain researcher in the botany community, the study said.

  • Nearly half of bald and golden eagles in the US have chronic lead poisoning, most likely from bullet fragments

    Eagles scavenge the remains of hunted animals, which carry lead fragments from bullets. Lead poisoning threatens to slow their population growth.