IAEA says Iran has failed to explain uranium traces found at several sites

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

The United Nations’ atomic watchdog said Monday that Iran has failed to explain the presence of "traces of uranium found at several undeclared sites," Reuters reported.

The big picture: The International Atomic Energy Agency also said that it has not been able to access data necessary for tracking the development of Iran's nuclear program since the end of February, when Tehran began restricting international inspections at its facilities, per AP.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "While the IAEA and Iran earlier acknowledged the restrictions limited access to surveillance cameras at Iranian facilities, Monday’s report indicated they went much further," AP noted.

  • Subsequently, the IAEA said it is currently only able to provide an estimate of Iran's nuclear stockpile.

  • "In the IAEA report, the agency for the first time released estimates of Iran’s stockpile rather than precise figures, saying that as of May 22, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile was 3,241 kilograms (7,145 pounds), up about 273 kilograms (600 pounds) from the last quarterly report," AP reported.

Between the lines: Iran's failure to explain the uranium traces found at the three undisclosed sites could throw a wrench into the nuclear talks underway in Vienna, Reuters noted.

  • "The lack of progress in clarifying the Agency's questions concerning the correctness and completeness of Iran's safeguards declarations seriously affects the ability of the Agency to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," said the report, per Reuters.

Go deeper: As Iran nuclear talks resume, U.S. hopes for a deal rise

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-'Tarzan' Actor Among 7 Plane Crash Victims In Tennessee

    Actor Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the television series "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures," has died in a plane crash near Nashville.

  • Chris Pratt pays poignant tribute to veterans on Memorial Day: 'They are the good guys'

    Chris Pratt is reminding fans to honor the meaning of Memorial Day. He posted a message Sunday in remembrance of men and women who’ve died in service.

  • Iran Enriched Record Uranium Stockpile Amid Vienna Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran produced a record volume of highly-enriched uranium that could quickly be turned into fuel for a nuclear weapon, underscoring the urgency with which diplomats are moving to restore an agreement that would rein in the Persian Gulf nation’s program.International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors circulated a confidential assessment of Iran’s atomic program on Monday as envoys hunkered down for an eighth week of negotiations in Vienna. Diplomats are trying to orchestrate a U.S. return and Iranian compliance with a landmark nuclear agreement that curtailed Tehran’s production of nuclear fuel in exchange for sanctions relief.Iran managed to produce 2.4 kilograms (5.3 pounds) of highly-enriched uranium in the six weeks since saboteurs struck the country’s primary enrichment facility in Natanz, according to a 13-page restricted IAEA report seen by Bloomberg. The April 11 attack prompted Iran to begin enriching uranium to levels of 60% purity, just below the threshold normally used in bombs. Iran blamed Israel for the sabotage, while Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.“The agency’s verification and monitoring activities have been affected as a result of Iran’s decision to stop implementation of its nuclear-related commitments,” read the report, which is the second to be published since Iran began to restrict some monitoring in February. Inspectors have lost access to key sites, including workshops where the machines are made that enrich uranium.Over the last three months, Iran’s stockpile of 20% enriched uranium more than tripled to 63 kilograms, while its inventory of 5% material rose 6% to about 3,141 kilograms. That’s enough uranium to produce several bombs if Iran chose to enrich to weapons grade. The country says its program is exclusively for peaceful purposes.Negotiators in the Austrian capital are in what some say could be their final round of talks to revive the 2015 accord that former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago. A return to the deal would force Iran to cut production capacity and reduce its uranium stockpile to below 300 kilograms of material enriched to 3.67% until 2030. In return, Tehran’s government could resume oil exports and participate in the global economy.Diplomats seeking a return to the accord are racing to do this before Iran holds presidential elections on June 18.Iran has yet to provide clarification to IAEA investigators about the presence of decades-old uranium traces discovered at several sites, according to a second 6-page IAEA report. Iran invited agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to visit Tehran the week of June 21 to continue discussing the matter.“The Director General is concerned that the technical discussions between the agency and Iran have not yielded the expected results and of the consequent lack of progress in clarifying safeguards issues,” read the report.The IAEA’s 35-member board of governors convenes next week in the Austrian capital to discuss the reports(Adds meeting next week in the final paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 10 Cuban migrants from capsized boat near Florida

    The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended the search for 10 Cuban migrants believed missing from a boat that capsized off Key West, Florida. Two people were killed and 10 were believed missing in the incident, the U.S. Coast Guard had reported on Thursday. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Customs and Border Protection and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission air and surface asset personnel conducted multiple search patterns for more than 123 hours, covering about 8,864 square miles, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Sunday.

  • Porsche, Piech families weigh direct stake in possible Porsche IPO-sources

    The Porsche and Piech families, who control Volkswagen's largest shareholder, are prepared to take a direct stake in Porsche AG should the luxury carmaker be separately listed, two people familiar with the matter said. Such a move would loosen the families' grip on Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen, in favour of direct ownership of the iconic sports car brand, founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche, which dates back to 1931. Speculation about a listing of the unit earlier this year included estimates of a standalone valuation of Porsche AG ranging from 45 billion to 90 billion euros ($55 billion-$110 billion), compared with 135 billion for the Volkswagen group.

  • Iran says progress made in nuclear talks but key issues remain

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and six world powers have made significant progress in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal but important issues still need to be resolved, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday. Iran and the powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with the nuclear pact. After former U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the deal three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran has been rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, enriching it to higher levels of fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up production.

  • Aaron Boone 'pissed off' after Tigers sweep Yankees entering Rays, Red Sox series: 'It's a bad weekend, we need to turn the page'

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone and RF Aaron Judge gave passionate responses when asked about New York's ability to turn things back around.

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • US should have coup like Myanmar, former Trump advisor Michael Flynn tells QAnon conference in Texas

    The video circulating on Twitter shows the crowd cheering the suggestion of a coup in the US

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • White supremacist arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up Texas Walmart

    ‘The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,’ says Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • ‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

    Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats. Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls.

  • Former action star Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin Russian political party

    Martial arts pro and Hollywood figure becomes full member of recently formed alliance in Russia’s parliament

  • Man shot and killed at Ozarks waterfront bar was rap, hip hop and visual artist VNZA

    Tributes to Vonza Watson, who used the stage name VNZA, began appearing on social media Sunday.

  • 3 dead in triple shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day

    Police said three men are dead after a shooting on Spaulding Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood. Two men died at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital, where he later died. During a news conference at the scene late Monday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victims appeared to have been in a gun battle that spanned three city blocks with people shooting at each other. What's even more troubling is that this is one of three areas that officers were patrolling while working overtime this holiday weekend.

  • Driver killed, passenger injured when SUV slams house

    One person was killed and another seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a building in Everett.

  • Biden to honour son Beau at Memorial Day service: ‘The very best of what America has to offer’

    US president to honour fallen troops at Virginia’s national cemetery with a speech featuring personal loss

  • Trudeau admits mass grave containing 215 Indigenous children is ‘not an isolated issue’

    Indigenous leaders have called for investigations into every residential school site in the country