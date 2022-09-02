IAEA team will stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, 'fire was obvious' during visit
The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency gave the media an update after his team's visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
STORY: U.N. nuclear inspectors arrived in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday.They said their mission at the nuclear plant was to prevent an accident and try to stabilize the situation after weeks of shelling nearby.They are likely to spend the night in the city before visiting the plant, which is on territory controlled by Russia, on Thursday.Russian-installed officials in the area near the power station suggested the visit might last only one day, but IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says it would last longer.“The mission will take a few days. If we are able to establish a permanent presence or a continued presence, better said, then it is going to be prolonged. But this first segment, so to speak, is going to take a few days.”Russia captured the plant, Europe's largest, in early March - and a Russian military force has been there ever since.But the facility - which supplied Ukraine with 20 percent of its electricity needs before the invasion - is still run by Ukrainian workers.For weeks now, Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of endangering the plant's safety with shelling - and risking a Chornobyl-style radiation disaster.Moscow has said radiation levels at the plant are normal - and that it has no intentions of withdrawing its forces for now.
EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:31 Russia will convene another UN Security Council meeting on 6 September to address the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Source: European Pravda, quoting TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency Details: The Russian Federation announced that a new Security Council meeting has become necessary "in light of the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP carried out by Kyiv".
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 31 AUGUST 2022, 19:08 The investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) submitted to the court an indictment against two "public and political figures" who were preparing the seizure of state power in Ukraine, in coordination with members of the NGO "Ukrainian Choice" and with the then assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladislav Surkov.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:55 Ukraine supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova, and this is not the first time that Russia has used the argument of "protecting the Russian-speaking population".
Inspectors from the United Nations’ nuclear agency visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant, despite shelling near the facility for which Ukraine and Russia exchanged blame. On Friday, Ukraine accused Russia of hindering access to the plant. Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/Shutterstock
STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:39 Oleksii Hromov, the Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of Ukraine, has assured the public that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready for any scenario during command and staff exercises in Belarus from 8 to 14 September dedicated to "liberating the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy".
STORY: A U.N. inspection team pressed on with their visit to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday (August 31) despite more fighting in the area.This video, obtained by Reuters, is said to show an explosion in Enerhodar, the town where the power plant is located. The delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, was left waiting at a Ukrainian checkpoint amid fresh shelling around the plant. Russia's defense ministry says it thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian “sabotage group” to seize the plant on Thursday, in what it called a “provocation” aimed at disrupting the site’s inspection.Reuters journalists were with the IAEA’s convoy, but were ordered to turn back for their safety.This was the IAEA’s Director General, Rafael Grossi:"We are moving. We are aware of the current situation. There has been increased military activity, including this morning, until very recently, a few minutes ago. I have been briefed by the Ukrainian regional military commander here about that and the inherent risks. But, weighing the pros and cons, and having come so far, we are not stopping. We are moving now.” Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of trying to sabotage the inspection which comes amid international concern about the safety of the nuclear plant.Kyiv says one of its reactors was shut down by Thursday's shelling.Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.Conditions at what is Europe’s largest nuclear plant have been unraveling for weeks, with both sides trading blame for strikes.Anatoliy Skaletskiy lives in Enerhodar. It was hit by shelling on Wednesday (August 31)."It's enough to blow one nuclear waste container and there will be radiation. It will not be pretty for Ukraine, Russia or Europe."On Wednesday authorities in Zaporizhzhia released video showing drills taking place, in the event of radiation fallout.Elsewhere, both sides have claimed battlefield successes amid a new Ukrainian push to recapture territory in the south.Kyiv has described the offensive as a “slow process.”But Moscow has denied reports of Ukrainian progress and said its troops had routed Ukrainian forces.Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.
International Atomic Energy Agency monitors hope to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The plant is caught on the southern front line of Russia's war in Ukraine, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. Debora Patta reports.
