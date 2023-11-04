IAEA's expert team conducts rotation at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

This week, a new team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) crossed the front line to replace their counterparts tasked with monitoring nuclear safety and security at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This mission marks the 13th rotation of experts since the IAEA established a permanent presence at the site last year to prevent potential nuclear accidents during the ongoing military conflict, according to Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The rotation of IAEA experts coincided with reports of drone attacks in the town of Enerhodar, where many of the plant's staff reside. Despite the ongoing risks, IAEA experts have persistently heard explosions in the vicinity of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in recent weeks and months, underscoring the continuous challenges to nuclear safety and security.

Grossi emphasized the essential role played by IAEA experts over the past fourteen months, monitoring nuclear safety and security at the plant and providing crucial updates to the international community.

During the past week, the IAEA experts conducted inspections at various plant facilities, including those storing fresh fuel, emergency diesel generators for unit 1, the 750-kilovolt power line's open switchyard, the central warehouse, and the temporary emergency response center. The experts were also informed of an upcoming emergency exercise in November, the first since before the full-scale invasion began.

