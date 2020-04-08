iAero Thrust selects Contec as its Warehouse and Materials Managed Service Provider

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contec, Technology's source for Logistics, Spare Parts Optimization, Repair and Fulfillment services, today announces that it has been selected to become the Managed Service Provider for iAero Thrust LLC., Miami Florida.

iAero Thrust, a leading provider of aircraft & aerospace engine MRO services, chose Contec based on their excellence in six sigma processes and leadership in service parts optimization. "We are excited by the opportunity to provide warehouse and materials management services to iAero Thrust. We are grateful for the trust they are placing in our team and solutions. We welcome the teammates that have transferred as part of the Managed Service Provider agreement and look forward to growing our business in South Florida," said Joe Joy, CEO of Contec.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Contec. We are looking for Contec to utilize their warehouse management expertise and advanced spare parts management tools to optimize the performance of our business," said Tommy Mitchell, President for iAero Thrust LLC.

About Contec

Contec is Technology's source for Logistics, Service Parts Optimization, Test, Repair, and Refurbishment. Founded in 1978, Contec is a dynamic Reverse Logistics and Fulfillment company with unique strengths in engineering, patented test innovation , and data analytics. Building creative solutions for leading brands in consumer electronics, telecommunications, computing, storage, streaming & connected devices; our commitment to excellence results in achieving industry-leading rates for critical-to-quality metrics which translates to overall cost savings for our customers.

About iAero Thrust

iAero Thrust LLC. is a leading provider of aircraft engine MRO services. The Company is one of the largest independent aircraft engine MRO providers headquartered in, Miami, USA. iAero Thrust has serviced over 9,000 engines over its 60+ year history and enjoys an excellent track record marked by quality, flexibility and reliability.

iAero Thrust provides a broad range of engine MRO services including end-of-lease inspections, engine parts repair and overhaul, and complete engine repair and overhaul.

Media Contact:

Lauren Wood

(518) 382-8000

lwood@gocontec.com

