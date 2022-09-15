Iain Duncan Smith attacks 'operation kowtow' as China's Xi is invited to Queen Elizabeth funeral

Jack Maidment
·2 min read
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hosts a State Banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping at Buckingham Palace in London,on the first official day of Xi's state visit - DOMINIC LIPINSKI/ AFP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hosts a State Banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping at Buckingham Palace in London,on the first official day of Xi's state visit - DOMINIC LIPINSKI/ AFP

A decision to invite Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral has sparked a backlash from Tory MPs who were sanctioned by Beijing last year.

President Xi has been invited to the funeral on Monday September 19 but he is not expected to attend, with Beijing considering sending a delegation in his place.

But some Tory MPs have questioned why China has been handed an invitation at all amid ongoing strained relations between the two countries, claiming it is evidence of “project kowtow all over again”.

The heads of state of all countries with which the UK has full diplomatic relations have been invited to the funeral. Only three national governments have been banned from attending: Russia, Belarus and Myanmar.

China sanctioned nine individuals and four organisations in the UK in March last year in retaliation after Britain imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party, as well as Tory MPs Tom Tugendhat, Neil O’Brien, Tim Loughton and Nusrat Ghani were among those sanctioned as they and their families were banned from entering Chinese territory.

Sir Iain has now expressed anger and concern at China being invited to the Queen’s funeral.

He reportedly told Politico it was “astonishing” that Chinese representatives had been invited and suggested it was “project kowtow all over again”.

He said: “How can they ban Belarus, Russia and Myanmar and not say no to China?

“They have a huge record of human rights abuses, including what we believe to be genocide, smashing churches and persecuting Christians.”

Mr Loughton echoed a similar sentiment as he said it was “inconceivable that at such an important and sombre occasion as the state funeral of the Queen, that representatives of the Chinese Communist Party should be invited to attend on the same basis of other nations who have not been condemned for their genocidal acts”.

The sanctioned MPs have sent a letter to the speakers of the House of Commons and the House of Lords seeking assurances that Chinese officials will not be allowed on to the parliamentary estate.

The public file past the Lying-in-State of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster. - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph
The public file past the Lying-in-State of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster. - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

It remains unclear who will represent Beijing at the funeral. China’s foreign ministry has said it is “actively considering” sending a high level delegation.

President Xi made his first overseas trip since the Covid-19 pandemic only this week, as he visited Kazakhstan.

Some 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Recommended Stories

  • Queen's funeral: 'Extraordinary' to invite China, senior Tories say

    Senior Tories say it is extraordinary the "architects" of genocide against the Uyghurs are invited.

  • Meghan Markle's latest earrings are a sweet tribute to the Queen

    Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, both in sombre mourning attire, with Meghan wearing pearl earrings that were a gift from the Queen.

  • Leaders of S. Korea, Japan to meet amid dispute over history

    The leaders of South Korea and Japan will meet next week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Seoul officials said Thursday, in the countries’ first summit in nearly three years amid tensions over history. The two sides have agreed on a meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and are discussing the exact timing, Kim Tae-hyo, a deputy national security director for Yoon, told reporters.

  • Jan. 6 Committee Reportedly Weighing Whether to Request Trump, Pence to Appear

    The committee is expected to start up its public hearings this month, with a final report expected sometime in December

  • U.S. Senate to grill SEC's Gensler over climate, China and crypto

    An aggressive regulator is critical to maintaining the United States as the "gold standard" for capital markets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler will tell the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Gensler will appear before the panel for its regular oversight duties, but the hearing comes at a time of Republican frustration over his agenda. Republican representative Tom Emmer told Reuters in July that, under Gensler, the SEC had "politicized rulemaking and discouraged good faith cooperation."

  • Iowa Court Orders Sex Trafficking Victim To Pay Her Rapist's Family $150K In Restitution

    Pieper Lewis’s legal saga has finally come to a close, and while she won’t be spending the next 20 years behind bars, the outcome is still less-than-ideal.

  • Xi, Putin hold summit in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asia gathered Thursday in Uzbekistan for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting Friday of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization is overshadowed by Putin's attack on Ukraine and strains in China's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India due to disputes over technology, security and territory.

  • Hundreds spot fireball shooting across night sky

    A "shooting star" seen across Scotland and Northern Ireland could have been a meteor or space junk.

  • South Korea Looks to Invalidate Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon's Passport: Report

    The six South Korean nationals, including Do Kwon, were served with an arrest warrant earlier for violating the South Korea's capital markets act.

  • Russia and China Conduct Joint Naval Exercise in Pacific Ocean

    Warships of the Russian and Chinese Navy are conducted the second joint patrol between the two countries in the Pacific Ocean, footage released by Russian state media on September 15 showed.The Russian Ministry of Defence said the naval exercises will consist of “joint tactical maneuvering and organization of communications”, as well as conducting " a series of exercises with practical artillery firing, and provide deck helicopter flights."The exercises are the second time China and Russia have held naval joint patrols in the Pacific, with the first being carried out in October 2021.The release coincides with a scheduled meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping along with other Asian leaders at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Credit: Zvezda News via Storyful

  • "They ran away so fast they lost their trousers": Ukrainian border guards reveal captured Russian army positions

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:19 As the liberation of Russian-occupied territories in Kharkiv Oblast proceeds, Ukraine's border guards are continuing to find striking "artefacts" from the lives of the Russian occupiers.

  • Xi and Putin to discuss Ukraine war at meeting - Kremlin

    The Chinese leader Xi Jinping is on his first overseas trip since the start of the pandemic.

  • Explainer-What election deniers could do in 2024 if they win U.S. November midterms

    Several Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state in this November's congressional elections are election deniers in battleground states that play a decisive role in U.S. presidential elections. All back former President Donald Trump's false claims that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Voting rights groups and many Democrats worry that if the candidates win their races in these midterm elections, they will be in key positions to influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

  • Ford wants to make changes to dealerships: What it has learned from customers

    Shoppers change how they buy cars while Ford works to change how customers use dealerships.

  • Biden speaks with King Charles, offers condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II

    President Biden on Wednesday spoke with King Charles III for the first time since his ascension to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Why I’m Not Shedding Tears For Queen Elizabeth II

    The shock and utter disgust I felt as I tapped through Instagram and WhatsApp stories and saw so many Africans posting pictures of the Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by a broken heart and sad face emoticons, left me broken.

  • Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

    Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Monday at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the victim, according to Los Angeles police.

  • Taiwanese nursing home apologizes for hiring stripper to entertain disabled veterans

    A group of veterans in wheelchairs got more than mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival after a nursing home in Taiwan enlisted the services of a lingerie-clad stripper to celebrate the Chinese holiday. The Taoyuan Veterans Home, a state-run facility for military vets, issued an apology for hiring the exotic dancer to perform for the seniors. Viral footage filmed by an attendee shows one of the vets getting a handful of breasts as the stripper “twerks” over his wheelchair.

  • Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say

    New information from the affidavit the FBI used to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was revealed on Tuesday.

  • DOJ points out that Trump's legal filings don't align with his public statements about the Mar-a-Lago records

    Trump raised "questions about the classification status of the records" but didn't "provide any evidence" that they had been declassified, DOJ said.