Ian Anselmo to rely on insanity defense in death of stepmom who was killed in cemetery

A Lake County man accused of strangling his stepmother in a Eustis cemetery will rely on an insanity defense, his lawyer said in a court filing.

“I killed my mom, she’s dead,” Ian Anselmo said in a recorded 911 call from Greenwood Cemetery on March 13, 2019. “I strangled her.”

Arriving police found Sue Ellen Anselmo, 39, a pregnant mom of six children, lying unconscious with a faint pulse in the driver’s seat of her Chevrolet Trailblazer, a cord around her neck. Her stepson, Ian Anselmo, then 21, was in the front passenger’s seat. Sue Ellen was taken to AdventHealth Waterman hospital in Tavares then transferred to Orlando Regional Medical Center where she died five days later.

Ian Anselmo is charged with second-degree murder and killing an unborn child by injury to the mother. He has pleaded not guilty.

In the court filing Dec. 15, Orlando defense lawyer Richard Hornsby informed prosecutors he intends to argue Anselmo suffered from a “mental disease, infirmity or defect.”

And “because of such condition, Mr. Anselmo was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions at the time of the alleged offense and did not know what he was doing or, if he knew what he was doing, did not know that what he was doing was wrong,” the lawyer wrote in the notice.

The filing listed W. Steven Saunders, a clinical psychologist and director of Central Florida Psychological Consultants, as a supporting witness.

Hornsby could not be reached for comment at his office.

Anselmo, an aspiring pro wrestler and author, faces a possible life sentence if convicted of the killings.

He was released from jail Aug. 5, 2019, on $75,000 bond arranged by his father, John.

Court records list his address as his father’s home in Eustis, about a mile from the cemetery.

The murder charge alleges that Ian Anselmo killed his stepmom “without any premeditated design ...”

Married 13 years, John and Sue Ellen Anselmo were estranged at the time she died. She had left the marital home a week before her death.

A hairdresser, Sue Ellen Anselmo had taken the couple’s five minor children with her, John said.

After his wife left, John stayed in the home with older children from a previous marriage — daughter Nico and sons, Eric and Ian, the eldest.

He said he begged his wife to come home and demanded she bring back the younger children.

“Please stop using the kids to hurt me,” he wrote. “Just bring them home. Please.”

A trial date has not yet been set.

