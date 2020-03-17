Ian Dowling is a 10-year-old cancer survivor who believes in magic

Tap the book three times, say “alakazam” and suddenly, the pictures inside have color. Tap the book twice and say “wazow,” and they go black and white.

These are the words that 10-year-old magician Ian Dowling utters as he performs his famous coloring book trick in the children’s room at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital in Stony Brook, New York.

PHOTO: 10-year-old Ian Dowling demonstrates the coloring book magic trick at Stony Brook Children's Hospital. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

The young magician has been performing tricks for about a year now under the guidance of his magic mentor Kristen Clark, a second-year medical student at Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University.

The pair were matched through the MagicAid therapy program at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.

PHOTO: 10-year-old magician Ian Dowling demonstrates the crayon trick for his magic mentor Kristen Clark. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

In spring 2019, Ian Dowling became suddenly ill. After several tests, he was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma.

“He had this pain on his side, so I took him to the hospital expecting it was pulled muscle,” Ian’s dad, Brett Dowling, told “GMA.” “It was pretty surreal, I had to ask the doctor to repeat themselves. Are you telling me my son has cancer?”

PHOTO: 10-year-old cancer patient Ian Dowling pictured with his dad Brett Dowling during a hospital stay. (Brett Dowling)

Ian Dowling spent the next several months in and out of the hospital, receiving test after test and multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

PHOTO: Cancer patient Ian Dowling pictured at Stony Brook CHildren's Hospital during his treatment. (Brett Dowling)

It was during this time that he met Clark through the program at Stony Brook that pairs medical students with patients at the children’s hospital.

PHOTO: Ian Dowling, a patient at Stony Brook Children's Hospital and Kristen Clark, a med student were matched through MagicAid therapy program. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

The program is designed to help reduce patient anxiety by having students teach patients magic tricks that they can learn and later perform for friends and family.

“Ian was so excited to learn the new tricks,” Clark told "GMA." “He would take the tricks home and learn them, and next time he was back in the hospital, he would show me.”

PHOTO: Kristen Clark has taught Ian Dowling over eight magic tricks. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

Like most other participants in the program, one of Ian Dowling’s first tricks was the "Magic Genie" trick, an illusion where he mysteriously makes a red ball disappear and reappear before a viewer's eyes.

“This was one of the first tricks I learned,” Ian Dowling said. “It’s a fun one.”

PHOTO: One of Ian's favorite magic tricks is the magic coloring book. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

Now, after six months of being cancer free, Ian Dowling is still performing the Magic Genie trick as well as others he’s learned at the hospital.

“I like to show my friends and family because they are always surprised and try to figure out how I did it,” he said.

PHOTO: One of Dowling's signature tricks is the magic dice trick. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

Clark and Ian Dowling recently reunited for the first time since he left the hospital in August 2019.

Wasting no time, the two caught up and Clark even brought a new trick for Dowling to learn that just required a box of crayons.

PHOTO: MagicAid uses everyday items like crayons to teach patients fun magic tricks. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

MagicAid was founded in 2016 by Harrison Pravder and David Elkin, two medical students at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University.

The pair founded the group with the hopes of using magic to empower patients and help them get through their difficult time in the hospital.

“MagicAid is a community of health care students who work together to help patients re-establish hope and re-establish what it means to be a child,” Pravder told "GMA."

“Oftentimes in the hospital, they’re suffering or in pain and not the happiest they can be. Magic is something that can give them hope,” he said.

PHOTO: Fourth-year med student Harrison Pravder is co-founder of MagicAid. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

According to Pravder, MagicAid is often the first hands-on patient experience the medical students have.

“Our goal isn’t to make magicians out of students,” he said. “It’s to spread magic to as many patients as possible to create more smiles.”

PHOTO: MagicAid uses magic tricks as a therapeutic solution to reduce patient anxiety. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

Those smiles often extend beyond the patients. Magic therapy can help reduce patient anxiety as well as anxiety felt by their loved ones. This was the case for Ian Dowling.

“For about six months we really lived at the hospital, so as a parent, this [program] was very beneficial,” Brett Dowling said. “After seeing him go through the chemo, it was nice to see him smile,” he said.

PHOTO: MagicAid helps reduce patient anxiety and helps reduce anxiety for their caregivers. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

Today, MagicAid has trained more than 300 students as magic mentors for patients at several medical facilities. The organization strives to continue to spread its magic beyond the Stony Brook campus so it can help more patients like Dowling and his family.

PHOTO: 10-year-old cancer patient Ian Dowling found hope through Stony Brook's magic therapy program. (ABC/GABBY JONES)

“I’m thankful for the people who are doing this [MagicAid] because the hospital is not a fun place, so adding this makes it more fun,” Ian Dowling said.

