Ian Dowling is a 10-year-old cancer survivor who believes in magic

Tap the book three times, say “alakazam” and suddenly, the pictures inside have color. Tap the book twice and say “wazow,” and they go black and white.

These are the words that 10-year-old magician Ian Dowling utters as he performs his famous coloring book trick in the children’s room at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital in Stony Brook, New York.

10-year-old Ian Dowling demonstrates the coloring book magic trick at Stony Brook Children's Hospital.

The young magician has been performing tricks for about a year now under the guidance of his magic mentor Kristen Clark, a second-year medical student at Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University.

The pair were matched through the MagicAid therapy program at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.

10-year-old magician Ian Dowling demonstrates the crayon trick for his magic mentor Kristen Clark.

In spring 2019, Ian Dowling became suddenly ill. After several tests, he was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma.

“He had this pain on his side, so I took him to the hospital expecting it was pulled muscle,” Ian’s dad, Brett Dowling, told “GMA.” “It was pretty surreal, I had to ask the doctor to repeat themselves. Are you telling me my son has cancer?”

10-year-old cancer patient Ian Dowling pictured with his dad Brett Dowling during a hospital stay.

Ian Dowling spent the next several months in and out of the hospital, receiving test after test and multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

Cancer patient Ian Dowling pictured at Stony Brook CHildren's Hospital during his treatment.

It was during this time that he met Clark through the program at Stony Brook that pairs medical students with patients at the children’s hospital.

Ian Dowling, a patient at Stony Brook Children's Hospital and Kristen Clark, a med student were matched through MagicAid therapy program.

The program is designed to help reduce patient anxiety by having students teach patients magic tricks that they can learn and later perform for friends and family.

“Ian was so excited to learn the new tricks,” Clark told "GMA." “He would take the tricks home and learn them, and next time he was back in the hospital, he would show me.”

Kristen Clark has taught Ian Dowling over eight magic tricks.

Like most other participants in the program, one of Ian Dowling’s first tricks was the "Magic Genie" trick, an illusion where he mysteriously makes a red ball disappear and reappear before a viewer's eyes.