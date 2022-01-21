Ian Harriton accused of stealing $400K as treasurer of Monroe Lakeside fire company

MONROE - The treasurer of the Monroe Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company has been accused of stealing more than $400,000 in company funds.

Ian D. Harriton, 28, of the town of Monroe, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, falsifying business records and second-degree forgery, all felonies.

State police said an investigation found that Harriton stole the money for personal use. But neither state police nor the Orange County District Attorney's Office could provide any information on how Harriton spent the money.

The Monroe Lakeside Fire & Rescue Company at 147 W. Mombasha Road.

Trooper Steven Nevel, the spokesman for Middletown-based state police Troop F, said the money was stolen over a two-year period.

Police said the theft came to the attention of the fire company president when it was discovered that bills for the department were several months delinquent.

Harriton was arrested Thursday and released on an appearance ticket. He and his lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lakeside is one of three fire companies that merged in 2011 to form the Monroe Joint Fire District, along with Mombasha Fire Company and Harriman Engine Company. All three companies respond to all fire alarms in the district.

Attempts to reach officials of the fire company and district were unsuccessful Friday.

Lakeside is comprised entirely of volunteers, like many fire departments in the Hudson Valley. Financial theft has been a problem at several volunteer departments in the region in recent years, with some of those crimes resulting in charges and more stringent oversight.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Monroe fire company treasurer accused of stealing $400K