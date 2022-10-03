Daily Briefing: Ian is not done

Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
Days after the Category 4 hurricane hit the Gulf Coast, Ian persists and threatens flooding along Virginia's coast. The success of far-right politics surprised pollsters in Brazil's presidential election. Alabama has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in college football.

Now, here we go with Monday's news

Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to at least 68

About 700,000 homes and businesses across Florida remained without power on Sunday, four days after the Category 4 beast slammed ashore along the state's Gulf Coast. And it's clear the path to recovery from the monstrous storm will be long for affected communities. Read more

One thing to know: Even once the rain stops, Ian will have lasting effects on communities.

Photo gallery: Hurricane Ian blasts Florida with heavy rain, high winds and storm surge.

Brazil's Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party got the most votes in Brazil’s presidential election Sunday, but not enough to avoid a runoff vote against his far-right rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. The most-trusted opinion polls had indicated da Silva was far out front, and potentially even clinching a first-round victory. In the end, Bolsonaro surprised to the upside and came within just 5 percentage points – less than half the margin several surveys showed before the election. He will face da Silva in a high-stakes Oct. 30 presidential runoff.  Read more 

More news to know now

Ukraine gains full control of Russian logistics hub

In a Sunday video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine had regained full control of Lyman, which Russia had used as a transport and logistics center. Moscow's withdrawal from Lyman represents a "significant political setback" and drew public criticism in Russia because the city is in Donetsk Oblast, a top-priority Ukraine region Russia is attempting to "liberate," the British Defense Ministry said in its latest war assessment. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy's hometown was attacked by suicide drones Sunday as Russia struck back against the effective Ukrainian counteroffensive that has pushed its troops back from thousands of miles of land they had occupied for months. Read more

Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia's troubled soccer history

The death of at least 125 people at a league game between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday is a tragic reminder, however, that Indonesia is one of the most dangerous countries in which to attend a game. Families and friends of some of the people who died after the match wailed in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home Monday. Seventeen children were among the dead. The distraught family members were struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of loved ones at a soccer match watched only by hometown Arema FC fans because the organizer had banned visiting Persebaya Surabaya’s supporters due to Indonesia’s history of violent soccer rivalries. Read more

Week 5 college football winners and losers

The second month of the college football season often reveals which teams could be in for long seasons. Things have quickly gotten bleak for Oklahoma and Wisconsin. TCU scored an eye-opening 55-24 win against No. 16 Oklahoma that ended the Sooners' major-bowl hopes. Wisconsin was hammered by Illinois, losing losing to the Illiniat home for the first time in 20 years and falling to 2-3. Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. Read more

📷 Photo of the day:  See Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Ye and more at Paris Fashion Week 2022 📷

Bonjour, Paris Fashion Week! The fashion extravaganza kicked off Sept. 26 and continues through Oct. 4. Here's a glimpse at the celebrity attendees and all the fiercest looks.

One last thing

Associated Press contributed reporting.

